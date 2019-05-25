Auckland pro-choice rally gate-crashed by pro-life protesters

Demonstrators on both sides of the abortion debate face off in Auckland.

Groups of pro-choice and pro-life protesters descended on Auckland's Aotea Square during rallies on New Zealand's abortion laws.

The pro-choice rally on Saturday in central Auckland included speeches from Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and Labour MP Deborah Russell.

The rally was to protest New Zealand's current abortion laws and stand in solidarity with the female population in Alabama - the state has just agreed to impose the country's most restrictive abortion laws in the United States.

In New Zealand abortion is a crime unless the procedure is approved by two doctors or consultants.

The Crimes Act allows for abortions after 20-weeks' gestation only to save the life of the mother, or to preserve her physical or mental health.

Russell told the rally she was pro-choice.

"Women should be able to make their own personal choice about abortions instead of being treated like children."

The 200-strong crowd of pro-choice supporters held placards including statements 'keep your rosaries out of my ovaries' and, 'my body, my choice', while a smaller group of pro-life supporters stood behind the speakers with their own placards, 'way to go Alabama' and 'I choose life'.

March for Life Auckland and Voice for Life Auckland, two vocal anti-abortion groups, planned a counter protest in reaction to the original pro-choice rally.

Abortion Law Reform Association of New Zealand national president Terry Bellamak didn't attend but had been told by her friends things had been fine during the rally and issues only arose once the speakers had finished.

"When it was all over there was an altercation between two groups of people - they were shouting at each other and getting into each other's faces," Bellamak said.

Russell said protesters on both sides did get "up close and personal" but there were no physical altercations at the event.

A police spokeswoman said there was a visible police presence at the rally to "provide visibility and reassurance".

"No issue or arrests took place," she said.

The Law Commission has put forward three options for taking abortion out of the Crimes Act, but the government has not yet released its Bill.

Before the rally Russell said Minister of Justice, Andrew Little, told her he was expecting cabinet to make a decision within the next few weeks.