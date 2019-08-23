Homicide investigation launched in Northland after death of baby

A man charged with assault on a child will appear in Whangarei District Court.

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a five-month-old baby boy in Northland, police say.

Police were called to an address in Whangarei at around 8.30pm on August 22, where the baby died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said police arrested a 28-year-old man at the address and he has been charged with assault on a child.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid," Begbie said.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family during this difficult time."



On average, nine children, aged 14 and under, die in suspicious circumstances in New Zealand each year.

The 2019 toll is at least 10, including eight children aged 3 or younger. That number includes the Northland death and two children shot in the Christchurch terror attack.

Data collected for The Homicide Report, a Stuff investigation, shows every eighth homicide victim in New Zealand from 2004 to March 31, 2019, was a child.

Of the cases where the killer's relationship to the victim was known, 27 per cent were mothers, 24 per cent were fathers, and 17 per cent de facto fathers.

More than two-thirds of the victims were aged two or under.

The most common cause of death was blunt force trauma, often from shaking.

Almost half of child homicides occurred in the 20 per cent of most deprived neighbourhoods. Māori children were over-represented among the victims.

The Homicide Report shows that at least 1097 New Zealanders — 291 women, 609 men, and 197 young people — have been killed since January 1, 2004 through to today. (That figure includes police shootings, hunting accidents, and car crashes where someone is prosecuted for murder or manslaughter.) That's 70 people every year.

The 2019 toll is at least 97, which includes the 51 people killed in the terror attack. There have been six suspicious deaths in the North Island in the last 10 days.

At the same time last year, there had been 40 homicides. Last year's toll closed at 78, the worst since 2009 when 94 people were killed.

The man charged in relation to the Northland baby's death will appear in Whangarei District Court on Friday.