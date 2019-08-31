One person dead after house fire on Auckland's North Shore
One person has died following a house fire on Auckland's North Shore.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Scott Osmond said five fire trucks were called to the Castor Bay address at 10pm on Friday.
"The house was well-involved and we had several calls," he said.
A body was found when firefighters managed to get into the house safely.
READ MORE:
* One person injured after house fire north of Auckland
* Man in serious condition after near-drowning in Castor Bay
* Four fire trucks at house fire in Henderson
No-one else was believed to be in the home at the time of the fire.
Crews left the scene at 3am, he said.
Stuff