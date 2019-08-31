One person dead after house fire on Auckland's North Shore

Huge house fire in Castor Bay on Saturday night.

One person has died following a house fire on Auckland's North Shore.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Scott Osmond said five fire trucks were called to the Castor Bay address at 10pm on Friday.

"The house was well-involved and we had several calls," he said.

A body was found when firefighters managed to get into the house safely.

Laine Moger Police guard a house in Castor Bay, following a fatal house fire on Saturday night.

No-one else was believed to be in the home at the time of the fire.

Crews left the scene at 3am, he said.