Twin sisters' double hit of cystic fibrosis won't stop them fighting together

Doctors recommend the twins stay away from each other to avoid catching germs, but they won't be separated.

Twin sisters are battling cystic fibrosis side-by-side, despite doctors advising them to stay away from each other.

Auckland twins Manaia and Fitililitonga Tumataiki rely on support from each other as the 14-years-olds struggle with the condition, which they compare to having a life sentence.

But doing so carries a risk in itself because cystic fibrosis sufferers are advised not to meet each other for risk of cross-infection.

People with cystic fibrosis grow bugs in their lungs which are usually harmless to people who don't have the condition, but can be easily transmitted from one sufferer to another.

But their father, Andre Tumataiki, said it would be "cruel" for his daughters to be kept apart.

"They need to be together," he added.

Supplied The twins' father said they are lucky to fight cystic fibrosis together, as the disease is known for being isolating.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening inherited disease caused by a faulty gene passed down from the baby's parents, and affects the mucus and sweat glands, lungs, digestive system and other major organs. A simple cough and cold to a healthy person could be life-threatening to someone battling cystic fibrosis.

For the Tumataiki twins, the disease means breathing difficulties, lengthy hospital stays at least every three months and the inability to "do fun things and play sport", Tumataiki said.

"It feels like they're robbed of life because they spend so much time in hospital. If they're sick, they fight it until they just have to go in.

"It seems that [three months] is as long as the body can stay well for before it goes down."

According to experts, siblings with cystic fibrosis faced a dilemma between managing the risk of cross-infection and potentially "damaging important relationships".

Supplied Manaia and Fitililitonga Tumataiki weren't expected to survive until their teen years, but father Andre says there's no reason they won't make it to their twenties.

Specialist Dr Julian Vyas said families made their own decisions about risk aversion.

"We take the position that unless there was a good reason for siblings [with cystic fibrosis] not to interact, we would accept interaction."

Vyas said clinicians look at the person as a whole: "Their emotional, psychological, and pastoral wellbeing is as is important, if not more important than infection control just because they're two people with cystic fibrosis."

Between them, Manaia and Fitililitonga have had eight surgeries, including the insertion of port and gastrostomy sites for administering antibiotics and food. The teenagers must have physiotherapy twice daily and take pancreatic enzymes with their food.

Cystic fibrosis tends to be an isolating disease due to the risk of germ spread, but Tumataiki said the twins were lucky to be battling together.

"They aren't allowed to mingle with other kids, but the fact they've got each other, they don't even think about that."

​However, there were times when only one would be admitted, which he said was hard.

When the twins were young, doctors told Tumataiki it was unlikely they would survive into their teens. Now aged 14, doctors' opinions have differed on their life expectancy.

"If they put in the work and they're happy, there's no reason they can't see into their twenties," he said.

The trio currently reside in a one bedroom lodge in south Auckland. Tumataiki sometimes having to take time off work to care for the girls was adding to the strain.

Family friend Makere Edmonds set up a Givealittle page to "give his girls a better life", as the family was hoping to relocate out of south Auckland.

"We just want to show them another side of life, show them there's more than hospital. It's about time these kids start living." ​​