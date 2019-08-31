Auckland measles outbreak: Child in a critical condition in hospital

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says 40 per cent of the cases this year have been hospitalised.

A child is in a critical condition in hospital as Auckland struggles to contain the worst measles epidemic in more than 20 years.

An Auckland District Health Board (DHB) spokesperson said on Saturday evening three children were in Starship Hospital with the disease. One child was in a critical condition, while two were in a serious condition.

The DHB spokesperson couldn't reveal any further details about the children, including their ages.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said on Friday that responding to the measles outbreak "will be a top priority for the Ministry of Health in the coming days".

Genter said people under the age of five, especially children, who had not been vaccinated should seek a free vaccination from their doctor as soon as possible.

The ministry on Friday activated the National Health Coordination Centre (the NHCC) to coordinate the response to the outbreak in Auckland and monitor the situation in the rest of New Zealand.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

There have been 778 cases confirmed in the region as of Saturday, with 19 new diagnoses since Friday.

The number of confirmed cases in Auckland has been increasing rapidly since around April, with Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) seeing an average of 20 cases per day in the last week. Nobody has died in the outbreak.

The vast majority of cases are located in the Counties Manukau DHB area, and the worst-affected age group is people aged 20-29.

It's the worst measles outbreak New Zealand has seen since a 1997 outbreak more than two decades ago.

The best way to stop the spread of measles and this disease infecting others is to get the MMR vaccination.

FREE VACCINATIONS IN AUCKLAND

Free vaccinations are available at the following locations in south Auckland this weekend:

* Free Church of Tonga, Māngere, Saturday 31 August, 9am-3pm

* Middlemore Hospital Emergency Department, Manukau, daily

* Clendon Public Nursing Office, Clendon Shopping Centre, Manurewa, daily, 9.30am-3pm

* Or contact Healthline with any questions on 0800 611 116.