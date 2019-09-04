Wild weather hits Auckland with trees and powerlines down

Navigating Wellesley St West is difficult for pedestrians and cyclists thanks to a fallen tree.

Aucklanders can expect another wet day after wild weather caused chaos overnight.

MetService said thunderstorms were possible and northeasterlies would be strong in exposed places.

There would also be showers in the morning which could turn into heavy falls from the afternoon, it said.

But the heavy rain watch and strong wind watch in place for the region had been lifted.

Wild weather overnight on Tuesday had brought down trees and powerlines across Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Colin Underdown said crews had responded to trees coming down in Cooks Beach and Highbury Bypass, Birkenhead.

He said powerlines had been downed on East Coast Rd, Redvale, about 11pm and Lauderdale Rd, Birkenhead.

MetService duty forecaster Larissa Marintchenko said the heaviest rain fell in Mt Albert. About 14mm fell between midnight and 6am.

In the north, Kaitaia received 28mm of rain in the last six hours, she said.

A blustery and wet evening caused damage to trees and drivers were delayed by flooding on the roads.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A large tree has fallen down in the Auckland CBD next to St Matthews Church.

At about 7pm, the Transport Agency said multiple minor crashes were affecting the motorway network as the weather continued to worsen.

Drivers were warned to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews had responded to trees coming down in West Auckland and arching power lines on State Highway 16.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Heavy rain and gales as strong as 100km/h could hit Auckland on Tuesday evening.

Underdown said crews were getting to work with chainsaws on Muriwai Rd after a tree came down and had been affecting traffic.

A tree had also fallen on Woodlands Rd in Titirangi but this had since been cleared, he said.

A West Auckland resident said the weather in her area was very wet, "pretty gusty" and "horrible".

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Aucklanders were encouraged to tie down their outdoor items and to be wary when driving.

Commuters on the northern motorway were stuck in traffic during the rush hour as surface water blocked the right lane after the upper harbour highway on-ramp. The lane was cleared about 6.15pm.

MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts said Aucklanders should make sure outside furniture was tied down and be wary when driving. "It's going to be a blustery, windy and wet night," Coutts said.

With Auckland on a strong wind watch, severe gales up to 100kmh could hit exposed places, he said.

There was also a risk of more trees coming down and other damage due to the heavy rain and gales that could hit the city, he said.

Auckland would also experience slightly higher tides with the potential for water to get onto roads and other exposed areas, Coutts said.

Head of network field services for Vector Marko Simunac said it had been monitoring the weather and had crews ready to respond to power outages.

"As always, our objective is to do this as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public," Simunac said.



"At this stage we have not seen much of an impact but during these types of weather events there is an increased risk of trees coming into contact with power lines and cars colliding with power poles in the wet."

Simunac said if weather caused any power lines to come down, Vector would remotely shut down power to that area as a public safety precaution until crews arrive on site. Bad weather can mean this can sometimes take more time than usual.



"We remind people to stay away from damaged electrical equipment and report issues by phoning us on 0508 VECTOR," he said.



"In the event that your power goes out, you can keep up to date with restoration work relevant to your specific address through our outage centre on vector.co.nz/outages.



"All lines should be treated as live at all times. If you see any damaged power equipment or power lines down, please keep a safe distance away and report it to us as soon as possible on 0508 VECTOR."