Four in hospital after truck and cars crash on Auckland motorway

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars and a truck on an Auckland motorway.

Emergency services responded to the incident under the Alfriston Rd overbridge, shortly after 10am on Thursday.

A St John spokesperson said seven patients were injured in the crash.

Three were admitted to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, one in a minor condition. Four were treated at the scene and had minor injuries.

New Zealand Transport Agency said in a tweet only one lane south was currently open, with congestion quickly building through the Manukau area.

Motorists were asked to either delay or consider an alternative route if possible.

