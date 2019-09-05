Four in hospital after truck and cars crash on Auckland motorway
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars and a truck on an Auckland motorway.
Emergency services responded to the incident under the Alfriston Rd overbridge, shortly after 10am on Thursday.
A St John spokesperson said seven patients were injured in the crash.
Three were admitted to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, one in a minor condition. Four were treated at the scene and had minor injuries.
READ MORE:
* Auckland traffic live: Roadworks close motorways overnight
New Zealand Transport Agency said in a tweet only one lane south was currently open, with congestion quickly building through the Manukau area.
Motorists were asked to either delay or consider an alternative route if possible.
* An earlier version of this story said three patients were transferred to hospital. St John has confirmed this was an administration error.
Stuff