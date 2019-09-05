Auckland measles outbreak: Case on Auckland to Melbourne flight

A person infected with measles flew on a flight from Auckland to Melbourne last week, prompting health concerns.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said the New Zealand citizen, currently living in Australia, did not know they had measles at the time.

The person departed Auckland around 8.45am on August 30, on Air New Zealand Flight NZ123.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger warned people who were on the flight, or who may have been in contact with that person, to be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

The passenger was diagnosed in Australia and local public health authorities there were notified of the case.

Anyone who was on the same flight, or in the airport departures area around the same time, should watch out for measles symptoms from Friday.

123RF Passengers on Air New Zealand Flight NZ123, August 30 from Auckland to Melbourne, should be vigilant for symptoms of measles.

"It can take seven to 14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you're not immune to measles, either because you haven't been vaccinated or you haven't had the disease previously," Rainger said.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

Rainger said symptoms included a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.

"A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, then spreads to the rest of the body."

The measles outbreak reached 877 cases in Auckland, and 1047 nationally on Thursday.

Eight adults and seven children are currently in hospital with the disease. One adult and one child are in critical condition.

Vaccination with the Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine (MMR) offers the best protection against measles.



One dose will prevent measles in 95 per cent of people, while having two doses will protect 99 per cent of people who have the vaccine.



If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you're immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

If you do start to develop symptoms that could be measles, also contact your doctor.



Be sure to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room.



For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116, or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service measles page or Ministry of Health website.