Auckland traffic: Delays and cancellations to eastern line train services

Auckland reporters08:26, Sep 06 2019

Have you witnessed a crash? Email us at aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz.

Some eastern line train services will be delayed or cancelled after an earlier trespasser was on the tracks.
SUPPLIED
Some eastern line train services will be delayed or cancelled after an earlier trespasser was on the tracks.

Stuff