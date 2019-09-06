Dimetrius Pairama murder trial: Teenager declined police help hours before death

Kerry Te Amo and Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter in the High Court at Auckland. (Composite image)

GRAPHIC CONTENT

Dimetrius Pairama was given the opportunity to leave an abandoned Housing New Zealand home with police, hours before she was tortured and murdered, a court has heard.

Pairama's body was found a day later, wrapped in sheets and hidden in a steel drum under weeds in the backyard of the Māngere property.

Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter and Kerry Te Amo are on trial in the High Court in Auckland, charged with murdering Pairama. They were also both charged with kidnapping Pairama - Winter pleaded guilty at the start of the trial but Te Amo has denied the charge.

READ MORE: Dimetrius Pairama murder trial: Crown says teen was kidnapped, tortured and hanged

Constable Riki Naera told the trial on Friday he went to the house on Buckland Rd with two colleagues, looking to get a signed statement from a woman called Ashleigh Tonga.

Naera said when he knocked on the door, he could hear people scuffling inside but it took three knocks and over a minute before anyone answered.

He said the door was eventually opened by a young Māori woman.

"I immediately noticed she'd either been crying or still crying. She was trying to cover it up."

The Crown's case is the woman was Dimetrius Pairama.

Naera said he was aware that others in the house may have been listening to the conversation and invited Pairama to come to the patrol car, parked outside.

Naera said another woman, who he described as transgender, came to the door.

SUPPLIED Demetrius Pairama was found dead in an abandoned Housing New Zealand home in July.

Naera said the second woman asked why police were there. He described her as more dominant.

He said the second woman told him Ashleigh Tonga didn't live there anymore.

Naera's colleague, Constable Charley Kirkman described Pairama as "very timid".

"She was extremely quiet and she just had a very meek demeanour."

It was a chance encounter but, for whatever reason, Pairama did not take up the offer to leave the house.

David White Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter in the dock at the High Court in Auckland

Earlier on Friday the court heard how the police were tipped off to the alleged murder after a fight broke out inside the Britomart McDonald's in central Auckland.

​Constable Kelsey Morgan said she and a colleague were in an unmarked police car on Queen St when they got the call of a fight.

Morgan said she spoke to a 14-year-old girl outside McDonald's. The teenager was visibly upset.

"She stated: 'She murdered my friend' ... She pointed to a female in green," Morgan said.

On Thursday the court was shown CCTV footage that showed Winter fighting with three younger women in the McDonald's.

Winter was wearing a green top in the footage.

Morgan told the court Winter was being interviewed about five to 10m away by another officer.

"[The 14 year-old] constantly repeated: 'She's a murderer'."

A second officer at the scene, Constable Marty Secker, said one of the teenagers told Winter: "you're going to pay for what you've done."

"One of the young girls pulled a pair of scissors from her pocket and began advancing on the transgender woman [Winter]."

He said a police officer quickly intervened.

Morgan said she ended up taking Winter back to the Auckland Central Police Station where Winter made a statement.

Morgan said Winter gave her details and told her that the fight had started at Britomart train station and she ran to McDonald's to escape.

David White Kerry Te Amo in the dock at the High Court in Auckand.

She said Winter told her: "They all rushed me. I was trying to fight them off."

The officer said Winter claimed the fight started because the younger women "accused me of someone's passing".

Detective Callan Gregory-Hunt also interviewed Winter.

He told the court Winter said she had heard about a murder through "some working girls".

Winter told him two people were responsible - one was a man with a rat's tail, aged in his 20s who already had warrants out for his arrest.

"Two people had tortured, stripped and hanged the girl and the body was somewhere in Māngere."

Gregory-Hunt said Winter said she had been on a train on the morning when the three teenagers had accused her of being involved.

On Thursday, prosecutor Natalie Walker opened the case for the Crown and said Pairama was tortured with a makeshift flame-thrower while tied to a chair before she was given the choice of how she wanted to die.

Walker said Dimetrius met up with Winter, Te Amo and two other teenagers whose names were suppressed.

The group hung out in town overnight before catching a train to south Auckland in the early hours of the following morning.

The group made their way to the abandoned house in Māngere.

One of the teenagers who was with Pairama in the house has been granted immunity and will tell the court of Pairama's last hours alive.

Walker said the witness will describe how Pairama was beaten by Winter and Te Amo before she was tied to a chair and tortured.

She was then hanged with a make-shift noose made from old sheets.

Winter's lawyer Matt Goodwin told the court in a brief opening address his client had accepted responsibility for the kidnapping but didn't act on her own.

Goodwin said she denied murdering Pairama and none of her DNA was found on the sheet used in the hanging.

Te Amo's lawyer Shane Tait told the jurors they would need to decide whether his client was "the sharpest knife in the block".

Tait said that decision could colour their opinion on whether Te Amo had "knowledge and intent".

He also described the Crown's case as relying on a "rogues' gallery of witnesses" and one had been given immunity from prosecution.

Tait described the immunity as getting a "free pass".

​The trial, before Justice Timothy Brewer and a jury, is due to hear from 40 Crown witnesses over the coming four weeks.