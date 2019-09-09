Dimetrius Pairama murder trial: Witness tells police of torture and 'hanging'

Kerry Te Amo and Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter in the High Court at Auckland. (Composite image)

A teenager who was with Dimetrius Pairama in the last hours of her life has told a court she saw her friend tortured, beaten and "left hanging".

A police interview with the then 14-year-old was played at the High Court in Auckland on Monday where Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter and Kerry Te Amo are on trial charged with murdering Pairama.

They were also both charged with kidnapping the 17-year-old. Winter pleaded guilty at the start of the trial but Te Amo has denied the charge.

The teenaged witness can't be named and has been granted immunity from prosecution, in exchange for giving a full and truthful account of what happened.

She told Detective Frageo Petersen that she had been in town with Pairama, Winter, Te Amo and another teenager before they all caught the train to Middlemore.

After getting a pie at a dairy, they made their way to nearby Buckland Rd to an abandoned Housing New Zealand home.

Once inside, the teenager said Winter told her to punch Pairama, who she calls Precious.

"If I didn't, it would be me."

The girl said she went into the room where Precious was and spoke to her for some time.

"Ash [Winter] got angry. She just came into the room and pulled her hair and told me to finish her off."

The girl said she punched Pairama on the shoulder before she was ordered out of the room by Winter.

"I could hear stomps… I could hear banging in the hallway."

At one point she took "a little peek" and saw Winter standing on Pairama's head.

"She was really angry."

The girl said the other teenager who was there also took part.

"[She] started smashing her as well, punched her in the stomach and kicked her leg. [Pairama] was crying to stop but they wouldn't stop. They just kept going."

Demetrius Pairama was found dead in an abandoned Housing New Zealand home in July.

The girl said Winter took Pairama by the hand and walked her to another bedroom where she ordered Pairama to take her clothes off.

"They made her sit on the chair, tied her up and then shaved her hair off."

The girl used the social worker present at the interview to demonstrate how Winter shaved Pairama's head.

At one point Detective Petersen asked if Pairama fought back.

"She doesn't know how to fight," the girl answered, "she just went with it."

​The girl said Te Amo, who she calls "cousin" was also involved in the assault, as was the other teenager.

At one point the attackers held a "meeting" in front of Pairama and Winter asked her how she wanted to die.

She said Winter asked Pairama if she wanted to be stabbed or hanged.

The girl said later she approached Pairama and gave her clothes back in an effort to help her escape but she said Pairama didn't want to.

"I was a little bit angry. That's when they told me to go to the living room," the girl said.

"Ashley came out. She opened the door wide and I could see Precious hanging… After that they wrapped her and took her to the back. They were about to burn the house but they didn't go through with it."

The video will continue on Tuesday.

Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter in the dock at the High Court in Auckland

Earlier, the court heard details about how the girl was granted immunity from prosecution.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Gollan is the officer in charge of the case.

He confirmed that the teenager could have been charged with assault and being a party to murder but was instead given immunity from prosecution, in exchange for the truth.

Gollan said the decision was made to make the rare move and approach the Solicitor General's office to ask for immunity of prosecution.

Immunity would only be granted if the teenager agreed to give a full and truthful account at any subsequent trial.

Kerry Te Amo in the dock at the High Court in Auckand.

Precious was one the nicknames for Pairama, whose body was found wrapped in sheets in a steel drum in the backyard of the Māngere property.

The Crown says Pairama was kidnapped, beaten and tortured before she was hanged.

Last week the court was told that on July 8, 2018, police received information there was a body at a house on Buckland Rd in Māngere.

Senior Sergeant Matthew Child told the court he and two other officers were sent to investigate.

Child said the property was strewn with rubbish and the house appeared to have been used as a crash-pad.

There was graffiti on the walls.

"The smell from the address, you could almost taste it ... a burning smell, but something more than that."

The Crown's case

On Thursday, prosecutor Natalie Walker opened the case for the Crown and said Pairama was tortured with a makeshift flame-thrower while tied to a chair before she was given the choice of how she wanted to die.

Walker said Dimetrius met up with Winter, Te Amo and two other teenagers whose names were suppressed.

The group hung out in town overnight before catching a train to south Auckland in the early hours of the following morning.

The group made their way to the abandoned house in Māngere where the alleged murder occurred.

For the defence

Winter's lawyer Matt Goodwin told the court in a brief opening address his client accepted responsibility for the kidnapping but didn't act on her own.

Goodwin said she denied murdering Pairama and none of her DNA was found on the sheet used in the hanging.

Te Amo's lawyer Shane Tait told the jurors they would need to decide whether his client was "the sharpest knife in the block".

Tait said that decision could colour their opinion on whether Te Amo had "knowledge and intent".

He also described the Crown's case as relying on a "rogues' gallery of witnesses" and one had been given immunity from prosecution.

Tait described the immunity as getting a "free pass".

​The trial, before Justice Timothy Brewer and a jury, is due to hear from 40 Crown witnesses over the coming four weeks.