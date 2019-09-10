Dimetrius Pairama murder trial: Witness says accused told her 'it had to be done'

Two people are on trial for the murder of Demetrius Pairama.

A teenager who was in the house with Dimetrius Pairama as she was tortured and killed told a police interviewer that it felt like her friend was in the room as she detailed her last moments.

The witness, who was 14 years-old at the time, has been granted immunity from prosecution, provided she gives a full and frank account of what happened.

Recordings of police interviews with the girl were played to a jury at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday where two people are on trial for Pairama's murder.​

The Crown's case is that Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter was the ring-leader and Kerry Te Amo played a significant role in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Pairama in July last year.

As she gave an account of Pairama's final hours for the second time on tape, the girl told the interviewer: "I got a bit freaked out."

"It feels like she's in the room... Dimetrius... It's weird."

She said she was one of five people, including Pairama, who went to an empty Housing New Zealand home in Māngere.

Pairama was beaten before being ordered to take her clothes off, the court heard. She was then tied to a chair and a pair of underwear was used to gag her, it was said.

Winter shaved the 17 year-old's head and used a lighter and an aerosol can as a make-shift flame thrower to torture her, the court heard.

"After that it was Kerry's [Te Amo's] turn to give her a hiding."

Pairama was crying and the girl said she asked Winter to make Te Amo stop.

"She said she couldn't breathe, she needed to go to hospital."

Stuff Kerry Te Amo and Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter in the High Court at Auckland. (Composite image)

"Ashley [Winter] asked her how she wanted to die and Ashley said if she didn't decide by 3 o'clock, she'd stab her."

The girl said Pairama was then asked how she wanted to die.

She said Winter, Te Amo and the other teenager left the room and she suggested to Pairama that she should try and escape.

"She told me she was too scared and she'd rather die."

The girl said she was posted to the living room as a look-out but fell asleep.

Te Amo woke her with a kick.

"Once I saw the door open ... I saw her hanging. Ashley saw me looking. She closed the door and said: 'Don't think about it'."

SUPPLIED Demetrius Pairama was found dead in an abandoned Housing New Zealand home in July.

The girl said Pairama's body was covered in a sheet and taken out into the backyard.

She said afterwards Winter came into the room and told her she was "freaking out" after killing Dimetrius.

As Winter re-did her make-up, she told her "it had to be done", the girl said.

A short time later, a neighbour spotted them and threatened to call the police, the court heard.

The police interviewer asked why everyone had done what Winter had asked.

The girl answered: "Because she was Mongrel Mob and we didn't want ... how do we say it these days ... mess with and stuff."

David White Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter in the dock at the High Court in Auckland

Earlier, the court watched a DVD recording of the teenager's first interview with Detective Frageo Petersen.

She said after Pairama was dead, Winter wanted to burn the house down "cos evidence".

Winter then suggested just burning the room where Pairama had been beaten, tortured and hanged, the court heard.

The teenager said there was also talk of burying the body under the house but Te Amo didn't want to do it.

But the plans were foiled when a neighbour spotted them in the house that was supposed to be empty.

"They call out, cos they saw, I think they saw them taking the body out."

She said Pairama's body was left in something she described as "metal".

The police would later find Pairama's body wrapped in a sheet and hidden in a steel drum covered in weeds.

David White Kerry Te Amo in the dock at the High Court in Auckand.

The teenager said the group then headed to Māngere town centre where they "bought a feed, bought chips actually".

There was also a visit to the local pools.

"We just sat there, Ashley [Winter] wanted to wash her face… And ah, check her make-up."

They visited an associate at a lodge where they changed their clothes and showered.

That night the group slept the night in an alleyway behind a dairy, next to McDonald's.

She said the following day they caught a train into the city before a fight broke out at McDonald's in Britomart and police were called.

The court has heard from police officers who responded to the fight and heard allegations of murder. Those allegations sparked a homicide inquiry.

On Monday the jurors heard details of the beating and how Pairama was "left hanging".

The witness told Petersen she had been in town with Pairama, Winter, Te Amo and another teenager before they caught the train to Middlemore.

After getting a pie at a dairy, they made their way to nearby Buckland Rd to an abandoned Housing New Zealand home.

Once inside, the teenager said Winter told her to punch Pairama.

"If I didn't, it would be me."

​The trial, before Justice Timothy Brewer and a jury, is due to hear from 40 Crown witnesses over the coming four weeks.