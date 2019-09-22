Rugby World Cup final, Metallica and Taste of Auckland: city's busiest weekend a potential nightmare for commuters

On Saturday November 2, there's no excuse to be bored in Auckland.

The weekend will be one of the busiest in the city's recent history, and looms as a potential nightmare for transport providers.

Not only will the country be (hopefully) cheering on the All Blacks in another Rugby World Cup final, but November 2 will also play host to a number of large events across the city.

Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images New Zealand fans celebrate during the Rugby World Cup Final match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Richmond Park Fan Zone in 2015.

At Mt Smart Stadium it will be the Metallica concert, Eden Park will have a full day with a rugby league triple-header, at Queen's Wharf it's the Taste of Auckland Food Show and over at the ASB Showgrounds Big Boys Toys will be petrolhead heaven.

ETHAN MILLER/GETTY Metallica will play their final Auckland show at Mt Smart Stadium.

The day is also pencilled in as the opening of the final stages for the new Westfield shopping centre, in Newmarket.

There will also be an influx of tourists as the world's third-largest cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, will be docking in Auckland harbour.

Not since 2014 has the city had such a full day of events. Back then it was the inaugural NRL Auckland Nines, Eminem's Rapture concert and the Lantern Festival all running on the same day.

PHOTOSPORT The Rugby World Cup final is on November 2.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) is planning on holding a press conference in October to talk through the logistics of the weekend, and will work with Auckland Transport around how best to get people around.

But Aucklanders should expect longer commutes and plenty of road closures nonetheless, as New Zealand's largest city prepares for one of its biggest-ever weekends.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Big Boys Toys will be held at the ASB Showgrounds.

Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson Natalie Polly said it was developing a plan for the day, which would include more public transport services.

"We will have six-car carriages running to enable maximum passenger capacity. We will also have integrated ticketing in place (free travel with a valid match ticket) for trains and special event busses," she said.

"Essentially yes, the city will be very busy and we absolutely would recommend allowing extra time. Those attending events are recommended to utilise public transport and free event travel where available."

SEE IT ALL - STUFF JOURNALIST JACKSON THOMAS MAPS OUT HIS PERFECT SATURDAY

There's no time for sleeping in come November 2, it's up and out the door ready to tackle the day.

The action starts at 10am, and what better way to wake up than with the roar of engines you could never afford? First stop, the showgrounds for an hour of Big Boys Toys action.

It's one of those events you never really know what to expect, and often end up just staring at vehicles pretending to have the slightest clue about what's going on under the hood - but a good way to start the day nonetheless.

By 11.30am, the stomach will start to grumble, so it's off Queen's Wharf for a taste of Auckland, literally.

The Taste of Auckland Food Show has something for everyone, so fill up on a bit of everything - you're going to need it.

After a quick gorge, the clock will tick past 12pm, meaning a cheeky beer or wine is justified.

PETER MEECHAM/FAIRFAX NZ The Auckland Nines, in 2014, was part of a busy weekend for the city.

As the afternoon rolls on it's then a hop, skip and a jump on the train to Eden Park for the international rugby league tipple header.

For the first time in 13 years the Great Britain Lions are touring, so settle in for an historic afternoon/evening at the footy.

Three games of the highest quality finishing with the biggest of them all - Australia v Tonga - will have the crowd roaring from start to finish

And when as the final whistle sounds, it means the clock has struck 9.30pm. And it's time for the big one.

Supplied The Auckland Food Show will be held at Queen’s Wharf.

Head across the footbridge to The Kingslander pub, or one of the yet-to-be-confirmed fan activation zones, to cheer on the boys in black as they push for an historic third world cup crown in a row.

The big dance will wrap up at midnight, and thus bring an end to what could only be described as the perfect Saturday.