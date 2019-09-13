Auckland mayoral election: Complaint lodged over Phil Goff's 2016 election expenses

A formal complaint has been laid over the 2016 election expense declaration filed by Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

Auckland's electoral officer Dale Ofsoske has confirmed he received the complaint on Monday, and as required passed it on to police.

The complaint relates to the 2016 declaration of cash donations from fundraising auctions of $366,115.

Goff's main mayoral opponent John Tamihere, and a former potential challenger John Banks said they had no knowledge of the complaint.

READ MORE:

* Who won the Stuff Auckland mayoral debate?

* Auckland mayoral billboard war begins

* Meet the Candidates: 'Imperfect' Auckland mayoral hopeful John Tamihere on his fiery campaign

* Meet the Candidates: Mayoral hopeful Phil Goff 'not satisfied' with Auckland Transport, promises changes

Ofsoske told Stuff the complaint was under section 112D of the Local Electoral Act 2001, 'Filing a false return of electoral donations and expenses'.

As electoral officer, Ofsoske said he was required to pass it immediately to police for consideration, and would not name the complainant.

A spokesperson for Goff's 2019 campaign said the 2016 expense return fully complied with disclosure rules and regulations.

"There were not concerns raised at the time, or in the the years since the election," Goff's campaign said in a statement.

"To date neither the police nor the electoral officer have been in contact regarding the 2016 electoral returns."

Goff's 2016 fundraising auction declaration total of $366,115 did not specify individual donations or purchases, which included the sale at an auction of a book for $150,000.

The book had belonged to Goff, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and had been signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

​The auction and the purchase had all been canvassed publicly and reported in the media at the time, and no complaint was lodged in 2016.

"The bidder, I don't know the individual personally, he is a New Zealand resident, if not a New Zealand citizen," Goff told RNZ's Morning Report, after his then rival Vic Crone had questioned it publicly in September 2016.

The formal complaint was lodged 11 days before voting papers are due to be mailed out for the October 12 local body election in which Goff is seeking a second term as Auckland's mayor.

Stuff approached spokespeople for both Goff's main challenger John Tamihere, and John Banks who had considered a challenge, and both said they had no knowledge of the complaint.

"This is a matter between Mr Goff and the police, and nothing to do with Mr Banks," said his spokesperson.

"We know nothing and you have a cheek to cast aspersions, but not surprising," said Tamihere in a statement.

A police spokesperson referred Stuff to the Electoral Commission, which has been unavailable.