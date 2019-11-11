Concerns for missing Auckland woman Kate Bush

Kate Bush, 25, was last seen wearing black trousers and a black Mickey Mouse hoodie.

Family and police have "significant concerns" for the welfare of a missing Auckland woman.

Police said it was appealing for sightings of 25-year-old Kate Bush who lives in Hillcrest on the North Shore.

Bush was last seen wearing black trousers and a black Mickey Mouse hoodie.

Her car, a red 2011 Toyota Yaris, was found on Monday morning in the car park at Lake Pupuke.

"Kate's family and Police have significant concerns for her welfare," police said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Kate or her car - registration number GER875 - in the last few days."

People are asked to call police immediately if they have any information.

Police have been searching for bush in the areas surrounding the lake and will continue to do so on Tuesday.