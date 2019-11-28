Bird excrement blamed for massive Northland power outage

Power towers are an ideal spot for birds to perch.

Bird droppings were to blame for a massive power outage yesterday that left large parts of Northland without electricity according to Transpower.

The company is responsible for managing the country's high voltage transmission network and according to grid delivery manager Mark Ryall bird excrement was the most likely culprit.

The outage occurred at about 9.35am on Wednesday morning and left at least 72,000 customers in Northland without power. The affected areas included Dargaville, Maungatapere, Poroti, and all of Whangārei. The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said traffic signals went down across the region and according to Marsden Point Refinery it had to go into "safe-shutdown mode" due to the outage.

"The tower where the fault occurred is near tributaries that feed the Topuni River, an area where large water birds live," Ryall said.

"Unfortunately, our towers provide an ideal space for them to perch which can interfere with our equipment."

He said it was important to identify the cause of the outage as soon as possible to identify what actions could be taken to minimise the risk of this happening again.

"We will be installing bird deterrents in the area immediately. Unfortunately, birds are always a risk to our network and we already have work underway that aims to identify new innovative solutions to tackle this issue.

"We apologise once again for this disruption to households and businesses in the region."

Ryall said deferred maintenance work would now be rescheduled.