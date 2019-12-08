Auckland bus driver strike: 70,000 passengers to be affected on Monday

Auckland bus drivers were striking over "management issues" with NZ Bus in February.

About 70,000 Auckland commuters are likely to be affected on Monday by a bus driver suspension entering its third day, Auckland Transport (AT) says.

More than 100 drivers employed by NZ Bus launched a strike that included letting passengers ride for free last week; those drivers were suspended from work on Saturday.

The company operates about 35 per cent of Auckland's bus services. Due to the ongoing industrial action – part of a stoush between unions and NZ Bus over drivers' working hours and pay – AT announced some of its routes would be cancelled on Monday.

SUPPLIED Striking NZ Bus drivers picketing on Saturday morning.

"Limited services" sourced from other bus companies would be operating on "some key NZ Bus routes" on Monday, said an AT spokesperson.

Bus services usually operated by other companies would continue as scheduled, as would train and ferry services.

ALICE PARMINTER/STUFF Auckland's OuterLink bus route is one of many that will be affected by an ongoing bus driver strike on Monday.

A spokesman for First Union, one of two unions representing NZ Bus drivers, said the "hundreds" drivers suspended would protest outside AT's downtown office on Monday morning.

Here's what Auckland commuters need to know for Monday:

Impacted NZ Bus services include school buses, CityLink, InnerLink, OuterLink and TāmakiLink services.

NZ Bus also operates routes 14T, 14W, 18, 20, 22A, 22N, 22R, 24R, 24W, 25B, 25L, 27T, 27W, 27H, 30, 68, 75, 82, 101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 162, 252, 253, 221X, 223X, 243X, 248X, 295, 321, 650, 670, 751, 755, 762, 774, 775, 781, 80, 802, 806, 807, 814, 842, 843, 871, 923, and 924.

AT advised the following routes will be at least partially operational on Monday:

The 321 hospital service will run as normal.

Route 25, along Dominion Rd from Mt Roskill shops

The first bus will leave at 6.30am and run about every 15 minutes until 10am.

It will run every half hour between 10am and 4pm.

From 4pm it will run about every 15 minutes until the last bus at 6.15pm.

Route 25, from the Civic Centre

The first bus will leave at 7.15am and run about every 15 minutes until 8.45am.

It will run every half hour between 8.45am until 3.45pm.

From 3.45pm it will run about every 15 minutes until the last bus at 7.00pm.

Route 27, along Mt Eden Rd from Three Kings

The first bus will leave at 6.30am and run about every 15 minutes until 10am.

It will run every half hour between 10am and 4pm.

From 4pm it will run about every 15 minutes until the last bus at 6.15pm.

Route 27, from Britomart (Commerce St)

The first bus will leave at 7.15am and run about every 15 minutes until 9.45am.

It will run every half hour between 9.45am and 3.45pm.minutes.

From 3.45pm it will run about every 15 minutes until last bus at 7pm.