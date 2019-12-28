Seagull strike on power line 'like a gunshot' cuts power on Auckland's North Shore

The unplanned outage impacted Ebba Gallhagen (L), Evie Pope and Olivia Granstrom, who described a loud explosion.

A bird has been blamed for a violent explosion and emergency involving downed power lines on Auckland's North Shore.



Firefighters and police swooped on Hillcrest Ave on Saturday, and local residents lost power after the unplanned outage at 9pm.

Evie Pope and her Swedish friends Ebba Gallhagen and Olivia Granstrom were watching TV when a loud explosion was heard.

"A seagull hit the f...... pole somehow," Pope said.

JOHN WEEKES Residents of an apartment block in Hillcrest have been asked to stay outside after lines were downed.

Staff from lines company Vector arrived at 9.27pm.



A "hot zone" cordon was imposed and the street was off-limits to the public at 9.35pm.

​A "massive boom sounded like a gun had gun off", Pope said.

She said a police officer told her a seagull hit the power line and was believed to be dead.

FILE One local resident was told the bird involved was a seagull. (File photo)

A man "with a shovel" attended to the bird, Pope said.

"They wouldn't let us look at it."

Houses in several surrounding streets including parts of Sylvia Rd were completely dark, except for a burning candle visible through one window.

Another local resident said power in her apartment building was out shortly after 9pm.



"I just heard a bang. I heard neighbours come out."



She said authorities would not let her back in "because the power line's just hanging down".

The cordon was lifted at about 10pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed a bird strike had caused the incident and fire crews had left the scene by 10.30pm.

On its website, Vector said it was investigating the unplanned outage.