Hit and run accident closes northwestern motorway

The motorway was closed for around three hours.

A car accident closed Auckland's northwestern motorway on Saturday after a vehicle rolled and another vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

The accident happened just after 7pm before the Royal Road off ramp. The motorway was closed for three hours and reopened shortly after 10pm.

Police have confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash failed to stop, but was located shortly after the accident.

St John Ambulance said it responded to the accident and treated one patient at the scene and another patient was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

GOOGLE MAPS The crash happened on the northwestern motorway (SH16).

A witness to the crash, who didn't want to be named, said they pulled over from the fast lane when they saw a car speeding up behind them. The vehicle then hit another car which rolled and ended up on it's roof. The driver in the other car didn't stop and fled the scene.

"I saw three people get out of the car and one of them, a lady, was bleeding."

She said she contacted the police and waited for emergency services to arrive.

"I was in shock. If I didn't switch lanes from the fast lane that could have been me and my brother."