Coronavirus: How will public transport adjust to the lockdown?

Auckland Transport is cleaning buses and trains twice a day to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Auckland will gauge next week whether even the reduced weekend-level public transport services from tomorrow, are too frequent during the month-long Coronavirus lockdown.



Public transport across the country becomes fare-free from tomorrow, and restricted to essential journeys, with Auckland Transport moving to a weekend timetable throughout the week.

The council agency said there had been a "dramatic downturn" over the last few days, with Wednesday the last business day before the Level 4 lockdown closes all but essential businesses and services.

Stuff observed normally fully-laden bus services, travelling empty through almost deserted west Auckland streets during what is normally the morning peak.

Todd Niall A near-empty bus passes through Massey in West Auckland in the Wednesday morning-hour

Even at weekend levels, some main Auckland bus routes run at 10 to 15-minute frequencies.

Auckland Transport said it would monitor use and leave it until next week to make any adjustments.

Abigail Dougherty Even at weekend levels, some main Auckland bus routes run at 10 to 15-minute frequencies

"The key though is not only about reducing capacity, it's about retaining the social distancing aspect while we are operating," Stacey van der Putten, the general manager of Metro services, told Stuff.

Public Transport is available only to either workers in essential sectors, or those making essential trips, such as to a supermarket or health services.

AT will require those using it to tag-on and off as usual with an ATHOP travel card, so it can monitor patronage levels, but no fares will be charged.

Abigail Dougherty Bus travel will be fare-free, but will only be available for essential travel.

Van der Putten said the government-level decision to make PT fare-free, involved more funding from the government.

"That is the expectation that is still being worked through," she said.

Whether the companies that operate Auckland's bus, train and ferry services would continue to be paid at normal contracted levels, was "stuff that needs to be worked worked through."

"The big picture is making sure the industry is kept intact, that everybody is secure and looked after," she said.

"At some point in time we'll get through this and we'll need to return to normal operations, and making sure we've got the workforce to support that is absolutely necessary."

Two major ferry routes to Devonport and Waiheke are operated outside AT control, and Fullers Ferries is working on an alternative timetable from tomorrow.

"We take our role in supporting these communities seriously. Our operation will look different, but our focus remains the same – getting Aucklanders to where they need to be," said Fullers on its website.