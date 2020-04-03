Coronavirus: Will lockdown air quality improvement inspire us to go greener?

Sharp improvements in Auckland's air quality due to big cuts in traffic volumes under Covid-19 restrictions are being seen as a pointer to a need for new thinking on climate change initiatives.

In some suburban areas, nitrogen oxide levels had fallen to almost zero in the first days of the coronavirus month-long lockdown.

While no one is wishing a prolonging of the restrictions, the ability to turn off transport-generated greenhouse gases is intriguing.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Richard Hills, the chair of Auckland Council's Environment and Climate Change committee

"We need to be doing our best when we rebuild our economy, that we don't just go back to business-as-usual," said Richard Hills, the chair of Auckland Council's Environment and Climate Change committee.

​

Hills will lead the policy decisions in the country's biggest city, which like many others had declared a climate emergency, and has consulted on the directions that action might take.

Covid-19 has provided a sneak preview of what is possible in a city where 43 per cent of greenhouse gases, are down to transport.

NIWA has interpreted data taken from seven Auckland Council air quality monitors across the city, noting dramatic improvements as lockdowns largely cleared the streets from March 27.

Nitrogen oxide levels measured at Takapuna near the northern motorway, were down 30 per cent in the morning rush hour, and 80 per cent later in the day.

Readings in Henderson and Glen Eden were near zero in the afternoons.

On Queen Street, historically one of the most polluted locations in the country for traffic pollutants, the improvement was smaller but still dramatic with nitrogen oxide falling to half its usual level through most of Thursday," said NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley.

Queen Street, Auckland's high-rise-flanked "golden mile" has the worst air in the city, according to analysis by the council's research unit.

"Comparing black carbon concentrations for Auckland against other international cities revealed that concentrations within Auckland City Centre were up to three times higher than those measured in Canadian cities and twice those of cities in Europe, North America and the UK," said a 2018 report on the impact of transport emissions downtown.

Queen Street is also the political focal point for those trying to swing the pendulum away from a vehicle-dominated city centre, to a cleaner more people friendly place.

The coronavirus pathway for changes to Queen Street was very incremental, a possible trial closure of part of the street being talked about for 2021.

Hills said change needed to come faster, and the Level 4 restrictions had given a glimpse of what the future looked like.

"Our corporate property (135 Albert Street) has 6,000 people signing in from home - is it really necessary we force all those people to come in everyday," he said.

Diesel fumes are a contributor to Queen Street's high "black carbon" count, and from December the inner-city loop CityLink bus fleet will convert to electric, with subsequent electric bus expansion occurring first on routes that pass through downtown.

So far, moves to de-traffic downtown streets have focussed on boutique-lined High Street, parallel to Queen Street where one section is now restricted but not vehicle-free.

Hills does not want to see the approach to Queen Street returning to previous plans.

"It will not make a lot of sense to build business back the way it was," Hills told Stuff.

But a change in direction, may be buffeted by unconnected pressures inside Auckland Council.

Council revenue will take an unknown hit from coronavirus, and it is not clear yet whether the first year's list of climate change initiatives will fall on the "nice to have" or the "need to have" side of the divide.

Separately, the future of the council's Auckland Design Office, which has led the street-level regeneration is in doubt, with a restructuring proposal that would dismantle the team, put some out of work, and scatter others through different departments.

"We can't just throw out everything as a 'nice-to-have' - it'll be a tough balance," said Hills.