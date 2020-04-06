Owner's 20-hour vigil as Instagram-famous cockatoo hangs upside down from powerlines

Fonzie the cockatoo about to be rescued by a Vector lines crew after hanging for 20 hours from a powerline

An Instagram-famous cockatoo called Fonzie is happily reunited with his owner after a 20-hour ordeal hanging upside-down by his claws from a powerline.

Fonzie's owners took shifts during the night to keep the frightened parrot company until a call to 111 triggered a rescue mission.

"We had tried everything, calling him, putting food down, throwing things to startle him, even flying a small drone," said Madz McKinnon of Waimauku.

Matt Herbert Fonzie the Cockatoo

The problem was, despite getting such a fright that he flew onto the powerline at the front of the property, Fonzie couldn't really fly, and did not have a Plan B.

McKinnon bought Fonzie as a youngster three-and-years ago, from the Bird Barn Pet Store in Henderson where she still works part-time.

Matt Herbert Madz McKinnon and Fonzie the Cockatoo, who was rescued after 20 hours upside down on a powerline

He is domesticated, so doesn't fly, and has lived happily hopping around the rural property, and sitting in a favourite tree.

However the sudden starting of a lawn mower just after lunchtime on Sunday, close to where Fonzie was, gave him such a fright he headed skywards.

"That's the first time he's ever taken off," said McKinnon, a university student.

None Fonzie the cockatoo during his 20-hour ordeal upside down on a powerline

"He's a big bird, so the line was too small for him to balance on, and he swung upside down." There he remained.

The McKinnons were stumped, not wanting to bother emergency services by calling 111.

"We called (lines company) Vector first, who could not come because it wasn't an emergency, then the SPCA, then a tree-scaping company, but none knew what to do," she told Stuff.

Stuff/Todd Niall The Fire Service and lines company Vector mounted a swift morning-after rescue of Fonzie after his 20-hour ordeal

"People had been stopping by on their walks, we had quite a bit of help."

Fonzie though was not game to let go, and kept his claws clamped on the power line.

Darkness fell, and the sulphur-crested cockatoo was facing a lonely night, upside-down under a powerline.

Matt Herbert Fonzie the cockatoo has almost 10,000 Instagram followers

"I couldn't sleep, so my Dad and I took shifts sitting by him so that he wouldn't be alone," she said.

"I stayed up all night with him until he was extremely distressed and it was clear he would not come down by himself."

In the morning, with no change, the McKinnons dialled 111.

"They were so helpful, they got the (Kumeu volunteer) fire brigade, and Vector as well, it was very swift and took about 10-15 minutes."

A Vector worker with a long pole reached up to Fonzie, who seized the moment and the pole, and was brought down to a relieved McKinnon.

"He's fine, he's very tired, so I'm just keeping an eye on him," she said.

Fonzie is probably accustomed to attention, with an Instagram following of nearly 10,000.

For McKinnon, she considers getting Fonzie down happily, as a gift for her birthday on Tuesday.