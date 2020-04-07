Teenager dies following weekend incident on rural Auckland property

A 15-year-old girl who was being treated for life threatening injuries at Auckland City Hospital has died.

Police were called to an address on Whitmore Rd on the Tawharanui Peninsula, near Matakana, around 6pm on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl was found with life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital.

The teenager has since died, a police spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

Her death will be referred to the coroner.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the teenager's family at this tragic time," the spokeswoman said.



The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed it attended the scene.