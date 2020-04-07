Coronavirus: Auckland Council cuts 1100 temporary and contract staff

Auckland Council is cutting 1100 jobs immediately for staff it has been employing as temps, or on contracts, as it prepares for an unprecedented budget hit due to Covid-19.

"It's a hard decision, and my heart goes out to them," said the mayor Phil Goff, who confirmed the scale of the cut to Stuff.

Goff said the number is spread roughly evenly across temps, contractors, and consultants working on projects that will probably not begin.

As one example, Auckland Council had employed contractors and external staff to help in building compliance and consenting, but expected that area to shrink to within what the council's own staff could handle.

Goff said that temps whose employers were agencies, would be able to apply to the government for wage subsidies, and hundreds were on just 24 hours notice.