Girl, 12, concussed after being thrown into bus windscreen so hard she cracked the glass

A 12-year-old girl has been left with a broken nose and a concussion after the Auckland bus she was on was forced to brake suddenly, throwing her into its windscreen.

Imogen Adams, 12, was on a NX1 double-decker at about 3:30pm on Thursday heading into central Auckland from Takapuna Normal Intermediate School, when a car pulled into the bus lane on the northern motorway between Esmonde Rd and Onewa Rd.

The car prompted the bus driver to swerve and brake sharply, which threw Imogen about two or three metres forward, into the windscreen.

The force of Imogen hitting the windscreen caused it to crack, her mother Sarah Young-Shortt​ said.

“She’s obviously hit the glass extremely hard to be able to have broken it.”

Sarah Young-Shortt/Supplied Imogen spent the night in Starship Children’s Hospital after having a CT scan and x-rays to check for any brain or spine injuries, which came back clear.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances attended the incident and took a person with serious injuries to Starship Hospital.

Young-Shortt​ said Imogen has no memory of the accident or the ambulance ride, as she was in-and-out of consciousness.

Imogen stayed overnight at Starship and has since been discharged after having a CT scan and x-rays, as there were concerns she may have suffered a spine or brain injury.

“Thankfully nothing turned out to be fractured other than her nose.”

She now faces time off school while recovering from the concussion. When she returns, it will only be for an hour each day before slowly increasing.

Auckland Transport/Supplied The incident occurred on Auckland Transport’s NX1 service, which travels from the North Shore into Auckland City via a bus lane.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Young-Shortt said, adding that it was a blessing she had not gone through the windscreen entirely.

Imogen had been standing on the bus as she had given up her seat so an older woman with heavy bags.

“She’s always been taught to vacate a seat for other people.”

Young-Shortt said she was “absolutely infuriated” with the behaviour of the motorist who allegedly swerved in front of the bus to skip traffic, and did not stop to make sure the bus was OK.

“I want to make sure this person is caught and dealt with, they have put people’s lives in danger.”

She believed the incident also highlighted the need for Auckland Transport to require all passengers to be seated and with a seatbelt available. If there wasn't enough seats for this, there should be more services, she said.

“It’s just common sense. I won’t be putting Imogen on a bus again in a hurry.”

Auckland Transport spokeswoman Natalie Polley confirmed it was investigating the incident alongside Richies, which operated the service.

She confirmed another vehicle cut the bus driver off.

“We’re aware that the driver had no choice but to brake, and he did the right thing by braking.

“Obviously it’s really unfortunate and a horrible, horrible thing to have happened.”

She said Auckland Transport’s thoughts were with the girl and her family.

Richies has been approached for comment.

A police spokesman confirmed it was investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105 quoting reference number P045624456.