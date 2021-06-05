Locals believe 'danger is imminent' from house dangling over eroding clifftop

The property looking over Browns Bay Beach was issued a dangerous building notice last year, but a structure still dangles over a cliff.

Locals of a north Auckland town fear property on the edge of an eroding cliff will soon collapse onto the popular beach below, as the property owner battles a lengthy resource consent process to stabilise the site.

The property on Beechwood Rd in Rothesay Bay was issued a dangerous building notice in September 2020 following a spate of slips which sent boulders, fencing and a mature pōhutukawa tree tumbling down onto Browns Bay Beach.

The notice did not apply to the house, but decking, fencing and concrete piles - some of which protrude over the edge of the cliff.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Browns Bay locals fear two houses at the edge of an eroding cliff could soon follow the construction debris which has slowly been falling down onto the beach the past year.

The Building Act 2004 considers a building dangerous if it may cause injury, death or damage to other property.

Auckland Council previously told Stuff it was satisfied two houses near the cliff’s edge were not at risk in response to locals who questioned why the properties were given resource consent.

However, regular beach-goer Paul Jury said pipes, balustrades, orange safety fencing, a second pōhutukawa tree and bits of concrete continue to pile up on the beach.

Jury believed it was only a matter of time until “something serious” fell down the cliff during a storm or strong winds.

“I just can’t believe that you can look up the cliff and see three huge concrete piles that were once covered by where the exposed cliff has fallen down.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff One local alleges Auckland Council staff said the cliff was safe, but not safe enough to remove the fallen construction materials.

Jury has reported the cliff to the council multiple times. Following his most recent report, Jury was told that while the cliff was safe it was too dangerous to remove the debris from beneath.

“They don’t mind the construction site coming down the cliff.”

Another beach-goer, Angela Johnson, believed the area needed to be cordoned off as she regularly saw people under the cliff as they walked around to Rothesay Bay Reserve during low tide.

“Something needs to be done to stop people walking around that area. Danger is imminent."

Chris McKeen/Stuff The structure on the edge of the cliff (not the house) was issued a dangerous building notice in September.

Auckland Council’s David Pawson said warning signs had been put up near the cliff, but the area could not be physically cordoned off due to high tides.

Meanwhile, the owners of the property atop the cliff had applied for resource consent to repair and stabilise the site.

“However due to the complexity of the site access and the work required, it has taken longer than expected to be issued.”

Stuff has contacted the property owner multiple times, but they did not want to comment.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Stuff has visited the site on multiple occasions, each of which revealed further erosion of the cliff. (Photo first published in September 2020)

The site is being managed by an engineer to ensure the structure does not become unstable, Pawson said.

“Regular checks are being made to ensure the situation does not worsen beyond the initial estimates of the engineers.”

Asked what will be done to tidy up the beach and make it safe for locals Pawson said he understood the only debris to have fallen did so early in the process.

“The cause of the initial instability was a storm water drainage issue which has since been resolved.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Regular beach walker Angela Johnson believes the area under the cliff needs to be blocked off.

“From then on, it has been natural erosion of trees and soil, which is not something we can control.”

Debris currently at the bottom of the cliff will stay there until repairs at the site begin as it was not expected to shift or become a risk.

“A further review is expected to take place in the next couple of weeks, at which point there will be an updated timeline for the repairs and reassessment undertaken by the engineers.”

Auckland Council compliance officer Paul Northover said the dangerous building notice was still in place, but the property owners could take emergency repair works should the site become unstable.

“However, it is not currently classified to be at that stage by engineers.”

The consent currently in progress is for the remedial works, he added.

“As the work on the site is very complex, it is the recommendation to go through a properly reviewed consent process, which is what is happening now.”