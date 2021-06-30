Auckland commuter rail closes after track fault

KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle says the tracks were at a point where they needed to get in and repair them

Auckland commuter rail services have shut down early on Wednesday evening after a track fault may have damaged an unknown number of trains.

Auckland Transport said a damaged section of the track was detected around 4pm near Morningside on the Western Line, and that trains needed to be checked for potential damage.

The council agency said it did not know how many of the trains in the Auckland fleet may have crossed the damaged section, which has since been repaired, but hoped normal service would resume on Thursday morning.

AT said buses would replace all train services after 8.30pm, except for normal service which continues between Papakura and Pukekohe.

At one point one of the twin tracks on the western line was closed while peak hour trains returned to nearby stations until a reduced frequency service could resume.

It is the second major disruption to the Auckland commuter rail this month and has hit services just as Auckland Transport hopeda major series of track closures in late 2020 resolved safety concerns on the KiwiRail-owned network.

Service frequency on the southern line was reduced for four days in mid-June 2020, after KiwiRail found a series of worn sections that needed urgent replacement.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff KiwiRail Chief operating officer Todd Moyle at the Penrose Train Station, during a track closure in October 2020

A series of line closures, each lasting weeks, occurred last year in Auckland after KiwiRail’s monitoring of worn sections of track, found problems that needed urgent attention.

KiwiRail embarked on a $200 million repair and replacement programme, including bringing in new machinery from Australia, to grind the surface of some tracks.

Auckland Transport, which runs the services on the state-owned track network, has been frustrated at the return of urgently needed repairs, just as rail patronage, hard-hit by lengthy disruption, was recovering.

David White/Stuff An Auckland commuter train on reduced speed through track repairs in 2020

Auckland Transport has added 15 new electric trains to its 57-strong fleet in the past 18 months, to cope with what had been strong patronage growth until Covid-19, and the 2020 closures, shed passenger numbers.