Pukekohe growers risk harvest amid essential worker shortage

Close ties between Pukekohe High School and local market gardeners could lead to food shortages.

The Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association (PVGA) says market garden growers are short-staffed with essential workers in isolation, meaning tough calls on what to pick, pack and plant this week.

Over the weekend, a Pukekohe High School staff member tested positive for Covid-19, prompting nearly 2000 staff and students to get tested and self-isolate.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Delta community outbreak now New Zealand's largest cluster

* Covid-19: 62 new cases in Delta community cluster, outbreak total now 210

* The message needs to be vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate



PVGA president Kylie Faulkner said the community knows what it takes to keep everyone safe amid the fast-moving and highly infectious outbreak of the Delta variant.

“I would say every grower in our Pukekohe area will have at least one staff member that would be affected,” Faulkner told Stuff.

In a small survey of the PVGA executive of around 16 growers, Faulkner found every grower had lost between five and 20 per cent of staff to self-isolation.

Supplied Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association President Kylie Faulkner.

As growers decide how to utilise their remaining staff without mixing staff bubbles, they will have hard choices about what to prioritise.

“It might have some immediate effects for growers, i.e. they're going to have to walk away from crops they might not be able to harvest,” Faulkner said.

“You [also] need staff to put product in the ground. Some growers at the moment might choose not to do planting and just put people into harvesting and packing.

“What that might mean is that three months down the track, we might have some shortages. It’s really hard to know.”

DES ROBINSON/Supplied Food shortages are a “real possibility,” Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association President Kylie Faulkner says.

Above all, the tight-knit community are worried about each other, and anxiously waiting for more locations of interest to result from testing and contact tracing.

“We’re all a little bit worried about our friends and neighbours and fellow staff members, and we just want to keep them safe,” she said.

“We also understand that we’ve got a really important role, that we can keep feeding New Zealanders fresh and healthy food.”

So far the high school is the only location of interest in the Pukekohe area.

Principal Richard Barnett said he believes most students, parents and staff have been tested already and many have their results. So far the ones he is aware of are negative.

With a new testing station in Pukekohe he hopes day 12 tests this weekend will have shorter wait times for the community.

Distance learning is on pause until at least next week, Barnett said.

“We’re aware this will have increased anxiety, people will have spent hours getting tested, they’ll have family to look after.”

Barnett said he hopes the school will be able to help the community through government and charitable resources as the economic impact of this latest lockdown becomes apparent

“I welcome any enquiries from our community about ways the school can support them, particularly around providing information or those broader social issues.

“Get in touch if you think we can be of any assistance during this time.”