'Huge relief' as aid for businesses impacted by CRL construction appears near

Business owners in the heart of Auckland lead a protest, claiming prolonged construction work has decimated their incomes.

Auckland Council and the Government are sending signals to businesses affected by the construction of the City Rail Link (CRL) that help may soon be on the way.

Mayor Phil Goff told Thursday's council governing body meeting that a new confidential item was added to the agenda related to a targetted hardship fund for the City Rail Link C3 contract area.

Decisions were being taken simultaneously with Cabinet, whose business development committee had discussed the fund, with recommendations to be confirmed on Monday, Goff said.

It needed to remain confidential in the meantime because of commercial issues which were still subject to discussion, he said.

READ MORE:

* City Rail Link: ‘Angry’ shop owners protest outside Auckland Council

* Auckland City Rail Link: Goff says hardship fund out of council's hands

* 'No clarity' for businesses over the potential disruption of Auckland light rail

* Auckland City Rail Link: Hardship fund for disrupted businesses



City Rail Link is in the fifth year of construction to upgrade the region’s train network, but disruptions have inflicted a toll on the city business district. The intersection of Victoria St and Albert St closed to cars for two years in June as construction continues.

There are fears many won’t survive, with some businesses in the Albert St area having spent more than a year living with construction noise, dust, sewer smells and shabby passageways to their stores.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said it was a “huge relief” that the potential aid was finally progressing.

“It's a travesty it has taken so long and that businesses are in this state of distress. Obviously, we haven't seen it, so we don't know what's in it, but, on face value, I would say to be at this point is great news,” Beck said.

She said businesses were hoping for a fund that was “sufficient to provide appropriate support to the people that really need it.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff CRL construction has disrupted many areas of Auckland’s city centre.

“Based on the work that we did, which was based on assumptions and the absence of some detailed information from CRL and Auckland Council, we are asking for a hardship fund of up to $10 million per annum.”

The combination of years-long disruptions caused by the CRL construction and the current level 4 lockdown was “extremely difficult” for many businesses in the area, she said.

“They're very concerned and they're worried about paying bills, worried about how they're going to live, some are sick from stress. Many of them are in a very distressed state.

“The quicker we can get a decision on this and they can get some certainty, the better,” Beck said.