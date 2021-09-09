Tongan Robin Hood worries for overstayers amid Delta outbreak

Tongan Robin Hood Kennedy Maeakafa Fakana’ana’a-ki-Fualu delivers food parcels to families in need during lockdown

Tongan overstayers on expired visa are scared to get Covid-19 tests, vaccines or even food parcels in case their precarious immigration status is discovered.

Ōtāhuhu local Kennedy Maeakafa Fakana’ana’a-ki-Fualu delivers food parcels to at least 50 Tongan families in this situation or about 250 people, and believes there are closer to 2500 overstayers in New Zealand.

“With the current Delta situation, there is a real risk that overstayers can spread Covid-19 like wildfire because you can’t track and trace them,” he said.

“I am calling on the Government to be proactive, walk the talk and be kind by offering an amnesty for overstayers and keep New Zealand safe.”

READ MORE:

* A Dawn Raids apology is worthless without an overstayer amnesty, says 'Tongan Robin Hood'

* Illegal: How the Covid lockdown revived the role of a 'Tongan Robin Hood' last at work for overstayers in the 1980s



Locked-down in her home of 12 people, 23-year-old overstayer Vienna* said keeping up with information about the pandemic and the Auckland lockdown had been confusing, with most of it in English.

Between information from their church, community group, online Tongan media and mainstream media, Vienna and her family are working hard to interpret what they need to know.

She said more official information in Tongan would help.

South Seas Healthcare in Ōtara has been running a Pasifika-focused helpline for Covid-19 queries: 0800 2112 21 and the Government’s Covid-19 response has included translating essential Covid-19 information into Tongan.

Ministry for Pacific Peoples Lea Faka Tonga: Fakamatala fakamuimui ki he Covid-19. (Tongan language Covid-19 vaccination campaign advert with English subtitles)

“Ethnic communities should receive information in their own native languages, we have been pushing for this,” said Fakana’ana’a-ki-Fualu, who is nicknamed the Tongan Robin Hood for his work helping the needy.

He hopes to help create a central online hub for information in Tongan, starting with his own Facebook page called Tonga News Hub that has about 27,000 followers.

“That is something I feel could help solve some of the misinformation problems. A hub run by Tongans, for Tongans.”

He said many families were too scared to call for help, knowing they would have to use their limited English.

“Only a Tongan will understand a Tongan. And a lot of them will go hungry and not really call out. So I am there to bridge the gap.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff ‘’Tongan Robin Hood’’ Kennedy Maeakafa Fakana’ana’a-ki-Fualu wants the more than 250 Tongan overstayers he looks after to be given residency.

He and a small team have been providing families with food parcels, with the food donated from three key supporters in the community.

Since the first alert level 4 lockdown in March of 2020, three main supporters have kept the Tongan Robin Hood’s deliveries going: Sir Michael Jones and his charity The Village Community Services Trust; Dave “Butterbean” Letele’s charity BBM; and food rescue company KiwiHarvest.

They were able to supply enough to feed about 50 families, though there were many others who were crying out for help, he said.

“My main concern is this: children are going to bed on empty stomachs; and that thought alone is what keeps the Tongan Robin Hood going.

“The phone is still ringing, more people, more overstayers need help. But ... we are maxed out. The supplies we get are limited.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Tongan Robin Hood delivers food parcels to families in need during lockdown.

In a statement, Geoff Scott, general manager for verification and compliance at Immigration New Zealand, said immigration status would not affect access to healthcare, that people’s treatment would be undertaken in full confidence and their information would not be shared.

“People unlawfully in New Zealand should seek medical advice if they are unwell,” he said.

“It is imperative that anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 contacts Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their doctor immediately.

“Any decision on whether amnesty may be granted for illegal overstayers would be made by ministers.”

Marama Edwards, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) deputy chief executive for Māori, communities and partnerships, said partner agencies did not share immigration status with MSD, and if it asked for names and addresses before giving help it was for its own records.

“They do this for their own records and so they can link applicants to other support that may benefit them, such as financial capability services,” she said in a statement.

She said some MSD partner service providers could help families without residency, including food banks, with extra funding for 131 providers since the annual budget last year.

“A list of food banks and other food assistance services across New Zealand can be found on https://www.familyservices.govt.nz/directory/”

*Vienna's name has been changed to protect her identity.