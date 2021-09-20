Covid-19: What you need to know about Auckland moving to alert level 3

Auckland will move to level 3 at 11:59pm Tuesday night, while the rest of NZ will stay at level 2, the Prime Minister has announced.

Masks in high schools and a stay-at-home plea for over 65s who aren’t vaccinated are all part of a new-look alert level 3 for Auckland.

The Auckland region will move to alert level 3 for two weeks at 11.59 pm Tuesday, after spending more than a month at level 4 due to the Delta outbreak of Covid-19.

The rest of the country remains at what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls “Delta level 2”, but with a relaxing of some hospitality restrictions to allow up to 100 people in indoor settings, up from 50.

Ardern, during Monday’s Covid-19 press conference, said alert level 4 had done the job the Government needed it to do and allowed health officials to get a sense of the degree of transmission and establish a ring around it.

“We know that level 4 has been tough, but it has made a difference,” Ardern said.

Here is everything you need to know about the move to alert level 3 in Auckland:

Can children go back to school?

Tamariki and young people should continue learning from home.

Schools and early learning services are open for years 0-10 if their parents or carers need to go to work and there is no alternative person who can supervise them.

All young people in years 11, 12 and 13 should continue learning from home.

Those who do go in will need to wear a mask as face coverings are now mandatory indoors at all high schools while in alert level 3.

Ministry of Health/Supplied Those over 65 are asked to stay home until they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Should older people leave their homes?

Ardern urged all Aucklanders over the age of 65 to stay at home if they are unvaccinated as alert level 3 posed a “slightly higher degree of risk” to them.

For the 23,000 or so people in Auckland this applies to, staying home would give an extra layer of protection, she said.

Letters have been sent to people who remain unvaccinated in this group and the Government was starting an outbound call campaign to support older New Zealanders to be vaccinated.

This will average about 8000 calls a day.

Should you wear a mask?

Yes, everyone should wear a mask or face covering whenever they leave home and cannot maintain physical distance from others, especially in crowded indoor places.

They are mandatory at all places considered essential services, such as supermarkets and must be worn by employees involved with customer contact at most businesses or services.

“Delta can spread through the air, so masks make a big difference,” Ardern said.

The Ministry of Health recommends health, disability and support workers providing care in those settings wear medical masks at alert level 2 and above.

What do those in the Waikato need to know?

A section 70 order has been issued for the area around Mangatangi, in northern Waikato, for people who live, work or have visited there since September 8 to stay at home and monitor for symptoms until Friday.

Ardern said it was effectively a "bespoke level 4".

"That will effectively extend the road boundary to the east of Maramarua ... and also to the southeast of Miranda on the Firth of Thames," Director-General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff High school students will be required to wear masks indoors at level 3. (file photo)

Can I extend my bubble?

Household bubbles are still in place. At alert level 3, New Zealanders must stay within household bubbles whenever they are not at work or school. People are able to go to work and school under some circumstances – more on that below.

Bubbles must stay as small as possible. However, if you need to, you can expand your bubble to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers.

You cannot invite friends, whānau, and extended family who are not in your bubble to your home. Contact with people outside your bubble is only allowed at alert level 2.

However, Ardern said “very minor or small extensions” to bubbles were allowed in order to bring in a vulnerable person, like an older relative who had been living on their own through alert level 4.

“No matter what, your bubble must remain small and exclusive,” she said.

What about gatherings?

Most gatherings are strictly banned at level 3, due to the fact we have learned from “superspreader” events overseas.

The only gatherings that can take place are weddings and civil unions, funerals and tangihanga – with a limit of 10 people allowed.

The Unite Against Covid-19 website states that no food or drinks can be served, and physical distancing, face coverings and record keeping are required.

Nightclubs, public facilities and attractions such as museums and libraries remain closed.

David White/Stuff Auckland has been at alert level 4 for more than a month.

Can I get takeaways at level 3?

Yes. Cafes, restaurants and takeaways can open at alert level 3 but only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive-through.

Can I go to work?

Everyone is asked to continue to work from home at level 3. Children and young people should also keep learning from home.

Travel restrictions, including for workers, are still in place and anyone needing to travel for essential purposes needs an exemption form.

Some businesses are allowed to operate but restrictions around physical distancing, hygiene measures and contactless options are in place.

What do businesses need to know?

Some businesses are allowed to open their doors at level 3, but strict rules are in place.

Places such as supermarkets, dairies, butchers, greengrocers, petrol stations and pharmacies can have customers on their premises but staff and customers must wear a mask.

Social distancing guidelines of two metres must also be adhered to. For some smaller stores such as dairies, this means that a “one-in, one-out” policy might be in place. Food banks will remain open.

All other retail stores can only open for contactless pick-up and delivery.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff No travel out of the region is permitted except in essential or emergency circumstances.

What about outdoor activities?

Some “low risk” outdoor activities are allowed as long as you won't need rescuing or medical care.

These include tramping for day walks on easy trails close to your home. Department of Conservation huts and campsites are closed. Check with your local council to see what trails or parks are open before heading out.

Experienced surfers can go to their local beach. If you are not experienced, do not surf.

Experienced mountain bikers can go on easy, known trails, swimmers can go to local spots, golfers can play, and experienced horse riding is permitted as long as it is local.