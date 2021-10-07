Missing road signage blamed for motorcyclist's death

“This accident was not Ben’s fault. It could have been prevented,” the coroner said. (File photo)

A motorcyclist who died near Cape Reinga in 2018 was the victim of poor road signage, and his death could have been prevented, a coroner has found.

A coroners’ report released on Thursday reveals that since Queenstown man Ben Petrie’s death, Waka Kotahi has made the necessary changes to the area, including installing correct signage.

Petrie was 34 when, on a motorcycle trip with friends, he lost control of his motorcycle, collided with an incoming car, and died at the scene from severe head and neck injuries.

The coroner’s investigation, along with a review by Opus Fulton Hogan found the stretch of road had several faults that could have prevented his death. His speed had no bearing on the crash, the coroner found.

READ MORE:

* Auckland motorcyclist cleared of careless driving after crash killed his partner

* 'Hard-working Kiwi bloke' who died in motorcycle crash will be 'missed by many'

* Otago man killed in crash at Cape Reinga



Petrie had reached a blind corner with no warning. There were no warning signs known as chevron boards in place to warn drivers, and there were small road defects that contributed to the crash.

The coroner’s investigation also found three other reported motorcycle crashes in the same area between 2013 and 2017.

“This accident was not Ben’s fault. It could have been prevented,” the coroner said.

ALBERT RENN/UNSPLASH Road signs warning drivers of upcoming curves on the road in Te Paki should have prevented Ben Petrie’s death in 2018, a coroner has said. (File photo)

“I express my concern that the obvious danger presented by the rise of the road, and demonstrated by the previous known crashes, was not addressed by Waka Kotahi prior to Ben’s death.

“Chevron signage would have been a simple, low-cost and obvious remedy to address the risk that was created by the road topography.

“If such signage had been in place, Ben’s accident and subsequent death would likely not have happened.”

According to Waka Kotahi national manager system design Robyn Elston, there is more work to be done to fix the road, including removing a small tree, and undergoing a “full geometric design investigation of the curve in question”, which it has applied for funding to do.

The Otago Daily Times reports Petrie was a clever, funny and popular man.

He was with two friends the day he died, who were riding not far behind him.