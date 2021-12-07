Covid-19: Aucklanders are seeing red, despite traffic light freedoms

Auckland Transport will begin ticketing illegal parkers again after a pause during lockdown. (Video from October 2021)

OPINION: In the first week of Auckland’s more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, some of the sacrifice and dislocation endured during 107 days of alert level life has dissipated.

The world of gym-going, dining and drinking socially – and just mingling in venues – has restored some normality to the lives of the vaccinated.

But the frustration built up during derailed lives continues to surface, suggesting it might take mental health longer to return to “normal” than it does to reopen bricks and mortar businesses.

At Pt Chevalier’s Coyle Park, bus services at weekends now terminate 1 kilometre before reaching the turnaround area at the end of the cul de sac due to the jam of illegally parked cars.

At Castor Bay in the East Coast Bays, up to a dozen vehicles have parked on the sandy white beach after launching boats, leaving beach goers to find another spot.

“Parking Enforcement” has been the understandable cry on social media. Ticket, tow, prosecute.

In pre-post-Covid Auckland, that is not as easy as it seems.

A rise in aggressive behaviour means Auckland Transport wardens now work in pairs – a precaution previously taken only at night in known trouble spots.

Coyle Park and the adjacent Point Chevalier beach are beloved family destinations, and the former trolley bus turnaround area makes the bus a handy option for daytrippers.

But after months of lockdown, people who flock there are parking on no-parking lines and in the roadway, preventing buses from safely getting through.

Parking wardens dispatched – in pairs – in an attempt to keep the road clear, are facing encounters where AT has decided their safety is at risk.

It is not simply aggression, but what AT called “volatility”, where a conversation can instantly turn nasty without warning or build-up.

Without that risk, it might have been an option to have staff there for longer periods, ensuring arriving cars passed on through, if there was no space.

However, another consequence of three months of Covid-19 restrictions is that recruitment of parking wardens has been suspended, and numbers have dwindled from around 160 to 130.

Divide that by two, due to the need to pair up for safety, and the enforcement challenge mounts.

At a time when a push is on to get more people into public transport and out of cars, AT’s management is frustrated that car jams are forcing buses to withdraw. But staff and public safety, rules.

Violence and aggressive behaviour showed up early in the lockdown. By mid-September, 35 incidents occurred where bus drivers faced threatening passengers.

While shootings and serious crime grab the headlines, the manifestation of frustration, perhaps with rules and regulation, along with disenchantment continues to play out in more mundane encounters across Auckland.

Smaller but still disturbing crime seems to be on the rise, if neighbourhood social media pages are a guide, ranging from kerbside car-break-ins to robberies from community and sports facilities.

The view at Auckland Transport seemed unclear over whether the aggression their staff faced was a short-term blip as the city bursts out of restrictions, or whether frustration may linger.

While vaccination rates reaching 90 per cent are to be celebrated, it still leaves a large number without vaccination pass-access to the new freedoms, and Christmas is just weeks away.

Aucklanders may need to focus not only on scanning QR codes, but also on the fact that more sensibility might be needed in dealing with situations where “normal” is not yet the norm.