Three Waters reforms: Aucklanders back council opposition to plans, survey shows

Aucklanders appear to back Auckland Council’s opposition to the Government’s proposed Three Waters reforms, independent polling and the results of council consultation have found.

The council undertook the study, saying it wanted to ensure the region’s views on the creation of a single entity for water issues were represented when its working group reports back to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ later in February.

More than 3450 submissions were received by the council, of which 77 per cent supported the council’s position that any new entity should be kept accountable to the public through elected council representatives.

More than 2000 people were also independently polled, with 67 per cent of respondents also supporting the council’s position.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said the results indicated Auckland Council’s position had a “strong mandate”.

The council supports the reform’s intent to improve standards of water supply, increase efficiency and enable greater investment in water infrastructure across New Zealand, Goff said.

“However, the council does not support the governance model proposed, which removes democratic accountability and would lead to the loss of direct control by councils over water service entities.”

Goff said he looked forward to working with the Government to achieve an outcome that addressed “Aucklanders’ and Auckland Council’s concerns”, as well as meeting its desire to ensure improve water standards across New Zealand.

The proposed reform of the country’s Three Water services – that will include drinking, waste and storm water – has caused outcry across political parties and local councils, which currently have ownership of billions of dollars worth in water assets.

In October, Mahuta​ said the Government planned to pass legislation to create four new water entities that would take on the water assets currently owned by councils before the end of 2021.

However, it was later confirmed the legislation would be delayed.

Mahuta has also said it is important “every member of the public have their ability to voice their concerns on any issue”.

“I understand the concerns of mayors. We are looking at a whole different system and in terms of the way in which they're involved in water services management, but when you look at 20 years of underinvestment in water infrastructure, something's got to change,” she said.