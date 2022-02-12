Auckland Harbour Bridge could close as Cyclone Dovi nears

Motorists are being warning severe winds are likely to affect the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Sunday, possibly forcing it to be closed for several hours.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says it “won’t hesitate” to close the bridge if severe winds – forecast to hit Auckland from Sunday morning – become too strong.

A wind warning for Tāmaki Makaurau has been issued by MetService, with average speeds of 80kmh or higher – and gusts of more than 130kmh – expected to hit the region between 10am and 4pm Sunday.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are also encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

The transport agency's emergency response leader Mark Owen said the bridge could close for several hours, potentially disrupting travel in and around the city.

“Waka Kotahi is actively monitoring the situation, with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if wind gusts reach the predicted level,” Owen said.

“The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to close the bridge if necessary.”

The conditions are being caused by Cyclone Dovi, which is moving south of New Caledonia and classified as a category two tropical storm – meaning it has wind speeds of between 119kph and 157kph.

It's expected to cross the central North Island on Sunday or Monday, as it drops in strength to an ex-tropical cyclone, before making landfall.

Auckland Transport was also warning high winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport.

MetService's Lewis Ferris said the storm would lose its “tropical characteristics” as it tracks southward on Saturday.

Peter Meecham Waka Kotahi says motorists should be prepared for delays as Cyclone Dovi nears Auckland.

This did not mean the storm was less threatening, but would be less concentrated and would severely affect parts of the island over a wider area, he said.

“It will still bring strong winds and heavy rain,” said Ferris.

Auckland and Northland can expect severe gales, while Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, and Wellington can expect the gales and heavy rain.