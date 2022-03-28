Auckland’s ferry punctuality lowest in seven years

Downtown Auckland has a brand new, state-of-the-art ferry terminal. (Video from June 2021)

Auckland’s ferry punctuality is the lowest it has been in seven years, as the city’s public transport system continues to struggle with Covid-19.

Auckland Transport said in its most recent monthly indicators report that the main causes for the downward trend in performance were staffing shortages and the “continued challenges” with vessel availability.

Ferry service punctuality was sitting at around 88 per cent in January. The figure for the previous 12 months was 94.7 per cent.

“This is the lowest this measure has been since it began,” AT said.

By comparison, buses were 98.8 per cent on time and trains 99.2 per cent.

AT measured punctuality by the percentage of total scheduled services leaving their origin stop no more than one minute early or five minutes late.

A Fullers360 spokeswoman said the drop in punctuality was mostly due to Covid-19 related staff shortages.

Weather-related disruptions had also accounted for some of the delays, she said.

Over the past year, Fullers had been trying to minimise disruptions and introduced new Covid-19 timetables for some routes to provide “greater certainty and reliability”, the spokeswoman said.

“We are continuing to monitor demand across the network closely and will reintroduce services as soon as Covid-19-related impacts are resolved.”

The ferry operator had introduced a new maintenance programme to ensure vessels were regularly rotated through its maintenance team to help “reduce unexpected breakdowns”, she said.

Earlier in March, AT reported about 10 per cent of the city's public transport services had been cancelled because of Covid-related staff shortages.

“Bus, ferry and train services [are] all affected as increasing numbers of staff are infected or become household contacts,” an AT spokesman said.