Auckland trains returning to full timetable as passengers come back in numbers

Transport Minister Michael Wood speaks on the first day of half price public transport fares.

Auckland’s trains are returning to their full timetable as passenger numbers hit a million journeys in a week across the city's public transport network.

Since early March, trains had been running to a 20-minute frequency on the Southern, Western and Eastern lines, with Pukekohe and Onehunga trains operating every 30 minutes.

Auckland Transport (AT) will return to its full train timetable on Tuesday next week – the first full working day after Easter weekend.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said it was great to see full services returning soon and encouraging that more Aucklanders were using public transport since the introduction of half-price fares.

READ MORE:

* Aucklanders back on the bus following move to Covid-19 red light restrictions

* $30m cut-price public transport proposal gets mixed response in South Auckland

* Climate Change: Auckland's puzzling parking political own-goal

* Auckland Council budget: A 5 per cent rates rise - but wait, there's more



The Government-funded initiative, which began at the start of April, will run from April to June. It was announced alongside a cut to the price of fuel in mid-March.

“I encourage Aucklanders to make the most of the cheap fares and consider using public transport for their commute or to explore the region over the Easter holiday,” Goff said.

The fare drop of 50 per cent was expected to save passengers an estimated $10 million collectively over three months, AT said.

“As well as covering individual trips, the discount covers all AT HOP monthly passes and concessions, and halves the current daily cap from $20, meaning Aucklanders will not pay more than $10 for a day’s travel on the AT Metro network.”

Last week Aucklanders took more than 1 million trips across AT’s bus, train and ferry services. This was the first time in 2022 a million journeys had been recorded over a week, he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland trains will return to their full timetable after the Easter weekend.

The busiest day was Thursday, where 175,774 passengers travelled on public transport. Two weeks earlier 147,690 passengers used the services.

“So in two weeks, there was an increase of nearly 20 percent between our busiest days,” Goff said.

AT manager Richard Harrison said Covid-related absence had forced many services to be cancelled.

“This is now reducing across all operators, which is why we can reinstate trains to their full timetable, and customers will see fewer cancellations across the network,” Harrison said.

Bus and ferry services are running to their regular timetables.

The use of face masks onboard public transport services remained mandatory under the Orange setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework.