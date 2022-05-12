Auckland Covid-19 upswing: 1400 bus trips cut per day as staff fall sick

Transport Minister Michael Wood speaks on the first day of half price public transport fares.

Disruption on Auckland’s public transport network is back to its 2021 Covid-19 peak, with an upswing in Omicron cases impacting bus and ferry services.

About 1400 bus trips a day – 10% of services – are now being cut, which the city’s transport agency said was back near the peak of the Delta outbreak in August 2021.

Six of 35 ferries are out of service due to a mix of routine winter maintenance, breakdowns and crew shortages.

Auckland Transport said it was trying to get bus operators to spread the impact of cancellations across more frequent routes where there was plenty of capacity, but that was not always possible.

“We are close to a point where services are not reliable enough for passengers to just turn up and go,” Darek Koper, the general manager of Metro services, said.

Covid-19 cases have been climbing again in Auckland.

On Wednesday, Albany Junior High School said it was going back to online-only learning for a week as 200 students were absent due to the virus.

It comes as Auckland Transport tries to rebuild public transport patronage, aided by the Government’s three-month halving of fares.

The rise in cancellations has been sharp compared with mid-April when only 2% of bus services were cut, mostly due to driver shortages rather than illness.

The city’s biggest ferry operator, Fullers 360, has been challenged with staff shortages over the past year, but said it was making headway with a recruitment and upskilling programme.

“This year alone we've seen two onboard service crew progress to deckhand and five deckhands progress to skippers,” chief operations officer Paul Trotman said.

Koper said there was a “double whammy” due to a difficulty in getting spare parts from overseas for ferry breakdowns and repairs, contributing to the number of vessels out of service.

Four vessels were undergoing routine winter or monthly maintenance, but “we are experiencing some Covid-19-related supply chain delays”, he said.

“This has become something we’ve absorbed into our maintenance program and does provide some challenges around our ability to resolve some unplanned issues if they occur.”

AT said bus replacements were running instead some ferry sailings to Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay and there had been some cuts to sailings to Waiheke Island, Devonport, Birkenhead and Bayswater.

The services squeeze comes as use of public transport in Auckland rises steadily, with more people returning to workplaces and universities after Covid-19 restrictions eased.

Auckland experienced a 50% jump in public transport use since the Government-subsidised initiative began on April 1, to 1.2 million trips across the first week of May.

While some of the upturn was a return to normal, there were also indications of new users, attracted by the discount fare scheme which runs until July.

“There was a 45% increase in new cards sold in the week after [half-fares began] and that has continued, with 80% of those used in the week they were bought,” Richard Harrison, AT’s manager of Metro Optimisation, said.

The Government is watching the impact of the half-price fare initiative before deciding whether to extend it in some form.