Disability rights activists frustrated platform given to controversial philosopher

Dr Peter Singer has advocated for parents to have the right to euthanise their baby should it have a severe disability.

A controversial philosopher is returning to Auckland in the face of opposition from disability rights activists who say his views are “harmful” to those with disabilities.

Australian ethicist Dr Peter Singer​ is back in Auckland for a one-off event at Trusts Arena in Henderson on Saturday night after his event was cancelled two years ago due to the pandemic.

But the 2020 event also courted some negative attention from disability rights activists, which led to his initial venue SkyCity cancelling his booking.

Singer has in the past advocated for parents of newborns with severe disabilities to have the right to euthanise the child.

It’s a view some, such as Disabled Persons Assembly NZ’s Emily Tilley​, have called “dangerous”.

Tilley said the stance was “offensive to disabled people” and she was unhappy to hear Singer had come to New Zealand to speak.

“It is based on the inaccurate premise that disabled people’s lives are not as ‘happy’ as the lives of non-disabled people,” Tilley said.

That opinion was echoed by journalist and former human rights commissioner Robyn Hunt​, who added that Singer’s stance was “devaluing”.

But while she disagreed with his point of view, she believed in Singer’s right to free speech, even if she was disappointed he had been given a platform in New Zealand.

On Friday, Singer confirmed to Stuff he supported the idea of infanticide in certain circumstances, but said it was totally distinct from his views about the rights of disabled people more generally.

“I fully stand by the rights of people with disabilities to have the best possible life that they can, to be fully integrated into society, I support the laws against discrimination against people with disabilities,” he said.

Suzi Jamil​, the director of Think Inc, the company promoting Singer’s tour, said she stood behind her decision to promote Singer, and invited those who opposed his views along to the show to partake in a question and answer session.

Singer's current tour is to promote his non-profit The Life You Can Save, which is dedicated to persuading people to donate to life-saving charities in developing nations.