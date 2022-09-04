What lies beneath one of Auckland's most prominent landmarks? The mystery that just won't go away

Rob Osborne grew up in Devonport near Maungauika-North Head in Auckland. Rob says he is the last generation who has actually been inside tunnels as a kid in the 50s before they were bulldozed over.

Rob Osborne is showing us around his childhood playground, pointing out places he used to run and hide in the 1950s – but it gets confusing.

Because they don't exist – at least, that’s the official line.

“I just can’t understand the official view of the situation saying there are no tunnels – it just beggars belief,” says Osborne. “I don’t know why they’re doing it.”

Because, to him, these places he remembers are real alright. “I know for sure they are there. I’ve seen them, I’ve been past them, I’ve been in them.”

Those tunnels he’s talking about are almost mythical relics of a wartime past, on Auckland's Maungauika-North Head.

Despite the eyewitness accounts of dozens of civilians and ex-military personnel, the Government and custodians of one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks are adamant: there is no mystery. What you see is all there is to see.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rob Osborne says he is among the last generation who has actually been inside tunnels on Maungauika-North Head, as a kid in the 1950s before they were closed.

Initially, a spokesperson for the Department of Conservation, which took over management of the land from Defence in 1990, told Stuff: “Based on previous investigations carried out by Defence and subsequently by DOC there is no reason to believe hidden tunnels … exist.”

Maungauika is now governed by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, made up of iwi and Auckland Council representatives, but it declined to comment except to say it was “in step” with DOC’s view.

So, all clear, right – no hidden tunnels.

But in the course of Stuff’s investigation, the ground on such firm statements shifted, or at least the understanding of what exactly it means changed.

And new documents and discoveries made the black and white nature of what’s been maintained for decades more a shade of grey.

In the meantime, campaigners who have kept up a sustained, self-funded investigation for years, are unyielding.

“We could find out in a couple of days,” says Martin Butler, author of Tunnel Vision: Unearthing the Secrets of North Head. “What have they got to hide? What is the downside if you are saying there’s nothing there? Why have you been holding us out since 2011?”

Could one of Auckland’s most enduring mysteries be solved once and for all?

Stuff The tunnels beneath North Head have long been a source of interest, with tours, like this one in 1988, always popular.

The story of what lies beneath the maunga, a dormant volcano standing guard over the Waitematā Harbour, is not new.

It’s a story that stretches back to the 1880s, when fears of a Russian invasion led to hasty construction to shore up the country’s coastal defences; a story involving prison labourers; a story of General Douglas MacArthur​ and the might of the American military reaching deep into the Pacific during the World War II; a story of missing documents and spies.

Over the years, the story has been dug up many times – when Stuff started making enquiries for this investigation, one Government spokesperson rang to say: you know this has all been covered before, right? The implication: you’re wasting your time, nothing to see here.

Except, there is plenty to see, even after all these years, all those investigations, and all that reporting.

And there is plenty still to find, and plenty of people saying something doesn’t seem right.

Sir Hugh Rennie, QC, a man not given to flights of fancy, has looked at the case and said: “There’s enough evidence to raise a genuine possibility that something exists and that it’s appropriate to go to the next step and investigate it.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Martin Butler, author of a book called Tunnel Vision, has been researching the mysteries of the tunnels for decades.

Martin Butler sits in his home office surrounded by paperwork, books on shelves stacked to the ceiling, and a computer packed with neatly-ordered folders of documents and illustrations; if there’s a particular reference Butler is searching for, he’ll know which folder to look in and will have it on screen with a few clicks of his mouse.

It’s the only way he could have carried on over the years, otherwise he would have drowned in information.

Though, sometimes, it’s the dearth of information he finds telling.

“This is all the information Defence has on North Head – two small packets of documents,” he says, lifting up a small box.

The retired commercial pilot first became interested in the North Head mystery in the early 1990s when there was media coverage about claims of hidden tunnels, including theories about two original Boeing aircraft from the 1910s.

(The aircraft were brought to New Zealand for a flying school at Auckland’s Kohimarama, but what happened to them once the school closed is unclear. Some, including aviator George Bolt, maintained they were dismantled and stored underground, but others say they were burned. Either way, the evidence remains up in the air.)

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stories about missing original Boeing aircraft initially attracted Martin Butler’s attention, but now his quest is about much more.

But over the years, there was more about the case that captured Butler’s attention.

“If it was just about the planes, we would have given this thing up years ago.”

In the late 1990s and early 2000s Butler followed coverage of a court case about the tunnels – a dispute between documentary maker John Earnshaw and the Government over an agreement Earnshaw had for drilling of possible sites.

Earnshaw, who died in 2014, accused the Government of failing to carry out proper investigations. While the judge found the Government had breached its agreement with Earnshaw, she delivered an apparent hammer blow to the tunnel claims.

Justice Dame Sian Elias, who would go on to become Chief Justice, ruled she was not persuaded there were forgotten tunnels, despite the evidence of more than 50 eyewitnesses.

“They have not satisfied me on the balance of probabilities that there exist tunnels containing militaria [or] aircraft under North Head,” wrote Elias.

But Butler was unperturbed. To him, things didn’t make sense. In his spare time, he picked up the case and studied it, sometimes walking away shaking his head.

“It’s been an interest, but also a love-hate thing.”

He went to libraries and archives; he took his children up the hill to explore what was there for the eyes to see and to imagine what else might once have been; he talked to those eyewitnesses – and others who emerged. He uncovered new information.

Bit by bit, he became convinced.

“This sounds so bizarre. Unless you see all the evidence you would turn around and say, ‘It’s so far-fetched it’s inconceivable’.

“But when you see the evidence, all roads point to Rome: there are sealed tunnels at North Head.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Maungauika-North Head overlooks Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour and became a site for colonial military installations in the 1880s.

So, if it’s not the planes that have kept Butler engaged, what is it? It’s something that was, when he first heard of it, “mind-blowing”.

“It was inconceivable to me – even the possibility of it.”

You could say it’s something explosive – it’s ammunition, specifically, left-over ammunition.

From the late 19th century until after World War II, Maungauika was used to store ammunition.

Initially, underground structures built by prison labourers during the Russian scare of 1885 and in the years afterwards stored black powder, gun cotton and picric acid.

After the attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941, New Zealand became a base for American troops – and their equipment. Huge supplies of ammunition were sent here, and coastal defence sites – including at North Head – were beefed up.

The question is: what happened to the ammunition once the threats of war ended?

You’ll find clues in documents and from witnesses, but perhaps the most intriguing comes from former Defence Minister Bob Tizard. In 1992, documentary-maker Earnshaw recorded a phone conversation with Tizard, who had retired two years earlier.

Stuff The late Bob Tizard, who was Minister of Defence from 1987-1990, is recorded in a phone call saying there was deteriorating ammunition underneath North Head, claims which the Government today disputes.

In the conversation, Tizard told Earnshaw some ammunition was left underground in sealed tunnels.

“I don’t think there is any argument about this deteriorating ammunition,” Tizard, who died in 2016, said in the recording. “That’s why the place was sealed initially – they had the choice of methods of disposal, and they took the cheapest, and they just sealed the tunnels.”

Tizard didn’t just tell Earnshaw this – he told others, and was reported in the North Shore Times Advertiser saying it could be dangerous if people went looking for the tunnels.

“The very act of trying to break through the concrete could set it off,” he told the paper.

Letters Tizard wrote in response to queries from local authorities are held in the Auckland Council archives, searched by Stuff. In one letter, Tizard says he asked his Defence officials about the tunnels because people wanted to go searching for the Boeings.

“The response [from Defence] was that there was nothing visible in the existing tunnels that remotely resembled aircraft,” Tizard wrote. “They didn’t want to go probing for possible spaces that had been bricked/blocked off in case they disturbed deteriorating ammunition.”

In another letter he assured residents. “I would suggest simply that the tunnels be left sealed, that no search for aircraft parts should proceed, and that residents around North Head continue to sleep peacefully at night.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stefan Sebregts, senior ranger, heritage and visitors, Auckland Mainland Team, Department of Conservation, in the main magazine, one of the locked-off parts of the tunnels at North Head.

Tizard’s belief there’s no argument to be had is not held by DOC. It said there was no reason to believe “UXO (unexploded ordnance, i.e ammunition etc) exist”.

“DOC stands by its previous remarks on what Mr Butler asserts, and the work we’ve done at North Head – including the extensive work done by David Veart, a former DOC staff member,” said a DOC statement. Veart, an archaeologist, carried out an investigation from 1992-1994 and concluded: “There are no hidden tunnels at North Head. As a result … there is no ammunition stored in these alleged tunnels.”

His opinion was shared by Major Reg Nutsford, the last officer on North Head before the Army left in the 1950s. In a 1992 TVNZ documentary he said allegations of buried ammunition were a slight against him and those he served alongside.

“There’s nothing secret today about North Head,” he told the programme.

Veart also featured in the documentary, though he was more circumspect back then, even saying, “in some ways it would be better if there wasn’t an answer”.

But Veart’s opinion firmed, and he’s been quoted in stories over the years, unwavering in his assessment.

Because that’s the thing – despite Veart’s conclusion, and that of the court, the allegations and rumours just won’t disappear.

Former North Shore MP Wayne Mapp, who was Defence Minister from 2008-2011, remembers having dealings with Earnshaw in the 2000s, even going up to North Head with him.

Mapp can’t remember specifics, but he says he was unconvinced there were tunnels – though he couldn’t absolutely rule it out.

“You couldn’t definitely say the existence of the tunnels was disproved, it certainly made the proof of their existence much harder to justify and much harder to justify the continuation of a search,” says Mapp.

Supplied Film-maker John Earnshaw fought for years to prove his belief that there were more tunnels beneath North Head.

Mapp and Tizard were not the only senior politicians exercised about the tunnels over the years. Records in council archives include accounts of interventions from the Prime Minister down.

In 1991, then Deputy Prime Minister Don McKinnon held a meeting to hear from Earnshaw and people who told him they had personally been in the tunnels.

Former military personnel spoke about visiting the tunnels on official duty – and on off-duty excursions – and of seeing stores of ammunition inside, an account of the meeting says.

One man, a civilian, told of going inside the tunnels via an entrance that had since been covered over with earth, and of seeing “crates the size of railway wagons”.

McKinnon heard enough that he called a meeting in the Beehive two months later, with Defence Minister Warren Cooper, local MPs, and Defence and Conservation officials.

The meeting concluded there needed to be an investigation.

But it’s fair to say the officials were not convinced there was anything to be seen. All the archived records were presented to the meeting, claimed minutes seen by Stuff, but “no evidence to support claims of a sealed complex of tunnels exists”.

Supplied This photo, submitted for an Auckland Star historical photo contest in 1964, apparently shows North Head and early Devonport development in 1884 before the main work on North Head began.

There’s a phrase which is believed to trace back to the 19th century (possibly 1887, which would make it almost as old as the first major construction on North Head): Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

Did the lack of documents found for that Beehive meeting in 1991 prove anything? Not really.

For starters, subsequently, documents mentioning the tunnels have been found. Butler has uncovered at least five documents in which Defence officials discuss the tunnels to various extents. One, from 1983 says the tunnels were “sealed relatively recently, not in the 1920s and 1930s as previously believed”; another, from 1984, lists three tunnel entrances and the possibility of a longer, 3.8m wide tunnel connecting them.

And, then, in 1989, the Naval Commander in charge of North Head told the local council in a letter: “There are sealed tunnels at North Head.”

While he said there were no records of ammunition in the tunnels, “we cannot categorically prove there is nothing in the sealed tunnels”.

He’s not the only military leader to say such a thing. In 2015, the then deputy chief of Navy, Commodore Dean McDougall, told a Newshub investigation: “The tunnel complex up there is quite extensive and from my knowledge there are three sealed compartments off the tunnels.” Testing found no evidence of buried ammunition, though, he said.

So it’s a strange situation – DOC saying there are no hidden tunnels, military leaders saying, there are sealed tunnels.

And then, in those council archives, revealing letters from government ministers.

In one, then Prime Minister Jim Bolger replied to worried locals.

“It is a fact that ammunition was stored in magazines on North Head until the late 1950s,” wrote Bolger. As well as the magazines on North Head itself, Bolger confirmed “there was a tunnel at Torpedo Bay used for the storage of ammunition until at least the latter part of the 1920s, and possibly later”.

The locals found Bolger’s reply “revealing”. “As far as we can ascertain, the suggestion that there were any tunnels off Torpedo Bay has been categorically denied by all officials who have investigated the mountain and its defences,” they wrote.

It wasn’t the only revealing letter locals received. In August 1992, Conservation Minister Denis Marshall wrote: “All live ammunition was removed before 31 December 1957, and ammunition records were destroyed after auditing procedures had been completed.

“You will note the statement that all live ammunition was removed. Some perfectly safe solid shot remained and the sight of this could have confused observers unfamiliar with military ammunition.”

Marshall’s letter was, to some, dynamite. Not so much about the danger of leftover ammunition, more about where it was.

If some – albeit perfectly safe – ammunition remained, where was it? What tunnels was Marshall talking about?

Jason Dorday/Stuff The main magazine area beneath Maungauika North Head, closed off to the public, is a regular storage area these days but once stored ammunition.

Maybe these.

Among documents at the council archives is one from March 1989, titled “Sitrep – North Head Tunnels” (Sitrep stands for Situation Report).

It outlines how military engineers spent two days drilling holes at the summit to confirm the findings of an electronic survey.

“The team located one tunnel entrance but progressed no further.” They would take no further action unless granted authorisation, it said.

Curious – what happened? And what was the electronic survey?

In all likelihood, it’s connected to work carried out by the Government Communications Security Bureau, the country’s electronic spies, in 1988. Why were spies involved in the tunnel hunt? It’s been a mystery.

But a GCSB spokesperson said the work was in response to a Navy request.

“It was also an opportunity to test recently obtained ground radar survey equipment by the GCSB team,” says the spokesperson. “The GCSB had no other interest in the area.”

Back in 1988, the work was done on the quiet, without even the documentary maker who was on the case knowing about it, says Butler.

“Unbeknown to John Earnshaw, the GCSB turned up because they had ground radar,” says Butler. “They did their ground radar in front of the summit gun pit.”

What they found was a possible tunnel, says a GCSB report obtained by Butler. An Army drilling team was put to work a week later.

“At 8 feet, resistance to drilling stopped and compressed air blowback around the drill ceased, indicating the presence of a large air space,” says the report.

So, we know the GCSB radar found a cavity of some sort, and there was a follow-up by Army engineers who say they found a tunnel entrance.

What next?

During the investigation led by Veart in the early 1990s, holes were drilled at the summit through the walls of a gunpit looking for the tunnel entrance. Nothing was found and Veart’s report concludes that, rather than a tunnel entrance, the Army engineers struck “rubble fill”, some of which was shaken loose to create air space.

But Butler was not convinced by the report’s finding.

In 2011, he hired ground penetrating radar experts himself and DOC allowed them to investigate – including at that spot.

And the results were intriguing.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stefan Sebregts, from DOC, shows Stuff around locked-off parts of the tunnels at North Head.

Geophysicist Matt Watson recalls when Butler first asked him if he could work on North Head.

“I had heard stories of extensive tunnels but like everyone, had a certain scepticism,” Watson said.

But after two years on the case, using specialised equipment to examine what lies beneath the surface, he’s sceptical no more.

“The [ground penetrating radar] data is clearly indicating there are additional tunnels,” says Watson.

With that data, and the historical evidence: “I am definitely 100% convinced.”

One of the areas which had a return from the radar is by the summit gun pit – where the Army engineers reported finding an entrance. There’s also a map from the 1940s which purports to show a tunnel in this area.

Watson says it makes sense there are more tunnels – for geological reasons.

“One of my roles is to look at various types of rock – and the possible issues for tunnelling.”

While some parts of Auckland prove difficult, “North Head is a scoria cone and represents one of the easiest locations in Auckland for tunnel construction”.

In the early 1900s tunnelling techniques were advanced in New Zealand.

“It’s inconceivable that tunnels weren't constructed deep into the North Head scoria cone, given that it is so easy, and it was so critical to have a safe storage location.

“All the battery emplacements and the ammunition loading at the Torpedo Bay yard and the operation rooms would be linked below ground. The fact that they are claimed not to be is just simply unbelievable,” says Watson.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rob Osborne, who grew up in Devonport in the 1950s, says he climbed in tunnel entrances, including this one, while exploring Maungauika-North Head as a child.

So, we’ve heard from Cabinet ministers, researchers, scientists – what about the people who say they’ve seen the tunnels themselves? People like Rob Osborne who says he scurried through them as a kid?

If you stand on Maungauika you can see the house where he grew up with his adoptive parents in the 1950s.

From there, he would look up and see trucks and diggers coming and going. There were major earthworks going on as the Army prepared to withdraw, leaving the Navy occupying the summit, and the lower slopes taken over by the council as public space.

“To a young fella growing up when you see a big digger, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow!’. I thought, ‘Oh, mission! I’m going up there!’.”

One way he got up the hill was from Cheltenham beach, climbing under a fence to see the diggers and trucks, and watching old buildings being demolished.

He also explored, sometimes on his own, sometimes dragged around by older kids.

And sometimes he ended up inside tunnels.

One of the entrances, he says, was a trapdoor inside one of the tunnels you can still access, at the North Battery. The trapdoor is no longer there, though – Osborne believes it has been concreted over.

As he taps his walking stick on the spot where he believes the entrance once was, Osborne says he could climb down a ladder via a shaft which branched off to other levels.

“There were quite a few side tunnels which also led off.”

Some tunnels led out to other entrances, he says, entrances which no longer exist.

To Osborne, his adventures were just fun boyhood memories. He left the area before it all became controversial, and it wasn’t until he moved back to Auckland in the 2000s that he became aware his story was considered untrue.

In the court case, Dame Sian Elias concluded the witnesses were mistaken or that stories had been cross-contaminated.

Osborne wasn’t one of the witnesses in the court case – he didn’t even know about it at the time. But he doesn’t hold back about what he thinks of the view that all those people are wrong: “It’s bulls.... I know they’re there.”

One person who gave evidence in the case, Vernon Rule, an ex-Navy petty officer, testified about navigating the tunnels with a torch during lunchtimes with friends. He stands by his version of events.

The place is unrecognisable now, he says, but he is unwavering. He’s baffled his recollections, and those of the others, have been dismissed.

“It shattered my faith in the system – I could see when it came down to it the truth was twisted and neglected,” says Rule.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stefan Sebregts, from DOC, says he doesn’t believe there are hidden tunnels but says he doesn’t know all the answers.

After an initial query to Defence about its position, a spokesperson for the military replied: “The NZDF maintains there are no hidden tunnels in North Head.”

It’s the same wording as DOC’s – no hidden tunnels.

We asked what Defence meant by the word “hidden” since its own files mentioned “sealed tunnels”, and the former deputy head of Navy, McDougall, mentioned “sealed compartments”.

The spokesperson replied, correcting the statement to say: “There are no undiscovered tunnels in North Head.”

“Undiscovered” is different from “hidden” – so, we asked DOC if they could explain things.

After initially declining any interviews, DOC agreed to have senior ranger Stefan Sebregts​ show Stuff around.

Over a cup of coffee while we wait for the weather to clear on a rainy afternoon, he confirms, yes, there are three areas closed to the public. But he uses the word “locked-off” rather than “sealed”.

We’re discovering the language of this mystery is perhaps the hardest thing to pin down.

With torches in hand, Sebregts leads us to these sites.

First is what is known as the summit battery, behind the gunpit investigated in the late 80s and 90s. “There’s an area of instability that was deemed unsafe and also an area where there’s some original 1880s paint,” says Sebregts, explaining why the area is closed.

Once we’re back above ground, he points out a sloping patch of grass where there was once an entrance to where we’d just been – you would never know. You might say it’s hidden.

Next Sebregts takes us to what’s known as the main magazine: “For as long as I’ve known it’s been in use as a storage facility for gear.” And, indeed, as we wander around we step past an old 64-pounder artillery gun, as well as piles of wood and other debris.

The only place we can’t physically enter, even with Sebregts escorting us, is the eastern engine room. It’s so structurally unsafe, not only are people not allowed inside, no-one is allowed on the ground above it either.

Overall, Sebregts does not believe there are tunnels not already discovered, though he admits there are things he doesn’t know the answers to.

In the summit battery, for instance, there are patches where the concrete is newer-looking. What’s that? What’s underneath?

Sebregts shrugs his shoulders – he’s not being obstructive, he simply doesn’t know. And, besides, DOC didn’t build the tunnels – they’re the work of the military going back more than 130 years.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Campaigners like Rob Osborne and Martin Butler still believe there is more to be found at Maungauika-North Head despite the official denials.

Another thing Sebregts doesn’t know is which areas McDougall meant – his description of “sealed compartments off the tunnels” doesn’t match with anything we’ve just seen.

So, what does McDougall mean? These days he’s retired from the Navy, but he’s happy to take a call.

McDougall was the last officer in charge of the summit before the Navy left in 1996, and first served there in the early 1980s.

For as long as he’s known about North Head, he’s known stories about tunnels.

But the ones he was talking about in 2015, he says, are no great mystery – they were in the summit battery area where we entered with Sebregts.

“From my memory – and it is 40 plus years ago – to the right of that entrance there was a tunnel that was blocked off with standard concrete blocks and the reason it was closed off was that the tunnel was crumbling, so from a safety point of view they blocked it off.”

So, discovered tunnels – but not hidden ones. There are other areas that have been closed off – or sealed, or locked, depending on what word you choose – but officially, at least, as Defence says, there are no undiscovered tunnels.

Unofficially, though? Does it end there? Not if you ask Butler. How can the ground radar results be explained? He also points to references in old documents he has been able to see – one mentions a “war shelter”, and there’s even a drawing of it.

There are also photos including one showing a wartime underground plotting room alleged to be beneath North Head.

Others believe the room is elsewhere, but there is a newspaper clipping from 1927 describing coastal defence exercises run out of North Head.

“There are fortified underground rooms high above the guns in which firing operations are directly controlled,” the New Zealand Herald story says. “In these mysterious dugouts are contained every appurtenance of modern range-finding … but the locality of these places wherein are housed the brains of the fort is not visible to the casual observer. So cunningly are they placed that aircraft searchers would be hard put to find them.”

If it’s an accurate description of North Head’s set-up, where are those rooms now?

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Sir Hugh Rennie, QC, looked at the North Head tunnels case before he retired.

Butler knows where he’d like to look. And he’s hired lawyers to help his case, including Sir Hugh Rennie, who was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 1995. He’s now enjoying retirement.

But before he hung up his court robes, Rennie provided some advice.

“The matter was unknown to me, apart from the odd newspaper story, until Martin’s lawyer got hold of me and said they wanted an independent opinion,” says Rennie.

What he found, he says, is a case best described as “unusual”.

“I can’t think of any other case I have encountered where there was a case for some action to be taken and yet authority was not given for it,” he says. Especially because what Butler is proposing – work to confirm the ground radar findings – he is prepared to pay for.

As to why, Rennie doesn’t buy into a grand conspiracy.

“In the whole of my private sector career of 52 years, I have repeatedly said when you have to choose between conspiracy theory and cock-up theory it’s usually the cock-up theory.”

But he does believe it’s time for a new investigation. He respected the finding of Elias in her court decision of the early 2000s, but says she was drawing a conclusion based on what was in front of her at the time.

“Clearly there is some evidence subsequent to that court case – aerial material, ground radar scans and so forth. So you have to say, does it all add up to enough?”

Rennie thinks the answer is clear.

“If this was any of the well-known criminal appeals, if that much subsequent material had surfaced in a case where someone had been criminally convicted, you would expect there to be a fresh look at it.”