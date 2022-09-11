The power of clean clothes and a conversation

Shampoo fragrance wafts from the back door of the orange van as Toby steps onto the inner city footpath, dabbing a towel at his dripping, grey hair.

“It’s such an important thing when you’re homeless, to be able to have a shower and wash your clothes,” says Toby, whose name we have changed to protect his privacy. “You feel like a new person. Well, a normal person.”

Pre-empting the cold night ahead, he layers on his clothes. He could do with a haircut, he says. A barber offering free cuts from a trailer on nearby Chancery St has just left, but he’ll be back on Sunday when church groups and charities gather again to offer meals, haircuts, showers and a clothes wash for people living on the city’s streets.

As well as a shower cubicle, the Orange Sky van Toby has emerged from has two washing machines, two dryers and two 200-litre tanks for clean and grey water. The van is one of two operating a mobile laundry and shower service in Auckland with another running in Christchurch since May. The Wellington van has laundry facilities.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nicola Kueh is one of more than 250 volunteers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch who take the mobile service to those needing a shower, clean clothes - or simply a chat - seven days a week.

Originally intended to help out the homeless, Orange Sky operations manager Eddie Uini says since the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis have hit, he’s seen a growing need for the service in the suburbs. As well as operating around Auckland’s inner city, van shifts run in Glen Eden, Henderson, New Lynn, Manurewa and Onehunga.

“There’s a rising need with families doing it tough.” They have a roof over their heads but they can’t afford to do the washing, he says.

Uini’s dream is that everyone has access to a warm shower and clean clothes. The impact on lives when such a fundamental need goes unmet struck Uini, 33, several years ago when he had taken a career U-turn. After 10 years as a youth worker, he was in the first year of a quantity surveying degree and living in Manurewa when he learnt that a young man had died of an infection while living on local streets.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Orange Sky operations manager Eddie Uini says he’s seen demand for the mobile laundry service reach beyond city street dwellers to families in the suburbs.

“He was too embarrassed to go to the doctor because he hadn’t washed his clothes or had a shower,”

So Uini started hanging out at a local laundromat a couple of times a week, offering to pay to wash the clothes of people who needed it.

Realising the need was wide (41,644 people were categorised as “severely housing deprived” in New Zealand at the time of the 2018 Census), Uini got in touch with Orange Sky in Australia who had started a van service offering clothes washes and showers to Brisbane’s homeless.

Uini ditched the degree and the first Orange Sky van, named Hugo after the Hugo Charitable Trust that paid for it, hit Auckland’s streets in 2018. Some of the ‘friends’, as people using the service are known, hadn’t had a shower for three or four months, he says.

But it’s not just the shower that Toby has come for. Arranged around the back of the van are half a dozen fold-out orange chairs and a couple of Orange Sky volunteers sit chatting with Uini when Toby joins the conversation. He talks about how he has used this service in Brisbane where “it was like a social club”.

“You get all these homeless people who come from a really wide background. And the types of people that turn up to help, the volunteers, are really interesting people,” says Toby.

“You never know when your luck turns in this world. It can go up or down.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Three Orange Sky vans are fitted with a shower cubicle as well as washing machines and dryers and the organisation works in with church groups and charities providing meals and haircuts to people in need.

Already mid-conversation, another man takes up a spot on an orange seat. He’s not here for a shower tonight, just to talk. He gestures to the surrounding buildings, glowing brightly now it’s dark. The city has plenty of showers, he says, but the one in this van is the only one his friends can use.

But the chats are not for everyone. A young man approaches and nods when Uini asks if he wants a shower and turns on the van’s generator. It takes a couple of minutes to heat the water.

Emerging from the rear of the van, the young man places his towel into a basket held out by volunteer Nicola Kueh and is handed a bag of food as he heads off into the night. A clerical worker by day, Kueh is one of 250 volunteers around New Zealand putting in a couple of hours a fortnight to staff the vans.

Auckland’s two vans run seven days a week and Uini says he could easily keep another couple busy. Costs are met by sponsors, the Ministry of Housing and Orange Sky’s own fundraising initiative, The Sudsy Challenging. Running till the end of September, the fundraiser aims to wash away the stigmas of homelessness by challenging Kiwis to wear the same clothes for three consecutive days.