Fire crews quell industrial fire over three hours in Auckland's Papakura

Six fire trucks were needed to put out the blaze in south Auckland on Friday night.

A blaze at a commercial property in south Auckland overnight has taken firefighters hours to control it.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the fire at Total Coatings on Hunua Rd, Papakura, at about 8.30pm on Friday.

The fire was “well involved” by the time crews arrived, said Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren​ Larking​.

The fire was at the premise of Total Coatings, a specialist spray-painting company, in south Auckland.

Six fire trucks were needed to control the blaze, which was about 30m by 30m, she said.

The crews left the scene just before midnight and fire investigators were notified.

Total Coatings is a specialist spray-painting company. It could not be reached by Stuff for comment on Saturday.