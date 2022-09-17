Old library building worth $3.2m sitting empty in Auckland's Takapuna to be sold

Eke Panuku is preparing to sell the former Takapuna Library building, which has sat vacant since it was deemed an earthquake risk in 2018.

An Auckland Council-owned building worth $3.2 million, which has sat empty for years in the middle of bustling Takapuna, is set to be sold.

The former Takapuna Library building at 2 The Strand has been vacant since 2018, when the council discovered structural issues and deemed it a seismic risk.

Following the library’s move to a larger building across the road in 1989, the building was used by the former North Shore City Council, the amalgamated Auckland Council, Auckland Transport’s parking wardens and as a temporary library while the new library was renovated in 2014.

The building is scheduled as category B in the North Shore City District Plan heritage inventory, meaning it “should not be wilfully removed, damaged or significantly altered unless there is a compelling reason”.

“Any works that alter or impact the historical, social, physical attributes and aesthetic heritage values of the building may require a resource consent,” an Eke Panuku spokesperson added.

They added that the council strived to make the best use of its assets on behalf of ratepayers and had taken input on the matter from the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board, members of the public and other stakeholders.

“There was no identified use for this property and no council budget to remediate it.”

Work will soon begin to prepare the building for sale, with proceeds to be invested back into the original Takapuna Borough Council boundary as per the conditions of which the land was gifted to the council by Auckland City Buildings Limited in 1939.

Caroline Williams/Stuff North Shore ward councillor Chris Darby said the building’s maintenance was costly.

North Shore ward councillor Chris Darby said the building was a “massive liability” for the council. Its maintenance was costly and it had been “lifeless” for too long.

“It’s a valuable asset, so if we can recycle that value and create greater value for the community in Takapuna, that in my eyes is the better outcome for Takapuna.”

The final decision on how the money will be spent falls to Auckland Council’s finance department.

The local board has already made some suggestions, including a $5.1m pathway between Francis St and Esmonde Rd – with links to the Patuone Reserve walkway, a cycle route to Devonport and eventually the Northern Pathway – and a $2m boardwalk through the Wairau Estuary.

Caroline Williams/Stuff After the new Takapuna Library was built across the road, the old building was used as offices for North Shore City Council and later Auckland Council staff.

Both projects were previously given the go ahead but were put on hold as part of the council’s 2020/2021 emergency budget.

A third suggestion was to “transform and develop” the Takapuna Beach Reserve with a new plaza and coastal boardwalk, however this option is yet to be investigated fully.

Stuff visited the building and asked passersby what they would like to see the sale money spent on.

Retiree Russell Fox​ said he’d like the money to “bring the people back” into the Takapuna retail area, which had become quieter due to Covid-19 and roadworks.

He wasn’t sure how the council would do this.

Of the options suggested by the local board, he agreed a coastal walkway would be nice.

“Anything to get us out of our retirement village and out into the fresh air.”

Bayswater resident Debra Twadell​ believed a multi-use pathway would be money well spent.

“It just opens up another avenue for walkers and cyclists ... that’s off streets, which everybody's quite keen on.”

She liked the Takapuna Beach Reserve as it is, with its existing playground and green spaces.

“It’s nice just to be able to have something natural, just leave it alone.”