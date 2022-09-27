Auckland traffic: Windy weather adds to journey for some commuters on Tuesday

Strong winds are causing issues for commuters on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Windy weather will mean a longer commute for some Aucklanders on the first day back at work and school after the Queen’s memorial long weekend.

Tuesday Gulf Harbour ferry services are being replaced by alternative transport due to the weather conditions, Auckland Transport said.

The Tuesday morning sailings between Gulf Harbour and Auckland – up to the 1.30pm sailing from Gulf Harbour – will be replaced by buses.

Taxis will replace the latest sailings, leaving Auckland at 8.45pm and Gulf Harbour at 9.45pm.

All of the Hauraki Gulf, along with Northland’s Bay of Islands and Bream Head to Cape Colville, is covered by a strong wind advisory for Tuesday, according to MetService.

Easterly winds are expected to gust up to 35 knots, easing to northeast 20 knots about midday.

Meanwhile, a crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, SH20, has now cleared but motorists are being warned to expect delays northbound after the Massey Rd on-ramp.

Further north, motorists commuting between Northland and Auckland will face delays of up to an hour on State Highway 1 at Brynderwyn Hill.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it will be repairing a slip on the south side of the Brynderwyns which was caused by recent weather events.

The work will take place between 6am and 5pm, so workers have full visibility to ensure their safety.

The work is planned to run Tuesday to Friday, with an alternate route through Mangawhai and Waipu Cove expected to add 20 to 40 minutes to the journey.