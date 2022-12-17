'Take that, Luxon': Samoan comic artist working for Disney from his south Auckland garage

Māngere-based Samoan comic book artist Michel Mulipola has been working on a project with Disney.

Comic artist-turned animator Michel Mulipola​ is working for the most famous animation studio in the world – from his south Auckland garage.

The self-taught artist, known locally and online as the Bloody Samoan​, has bagged a job as a story artist on a secret upcoming project for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The contracts he’s signed mean he can’t reveal too much detail. He can’t even mention who the well-known director attached to the project is.

But, he has revealed the fascinating backstory behind what he calls an “almost accidental career move”.

READ MORE:

* Artist Michel Mulipola portrays hope in Samoa's measles crisis

* Hāwera turns into Gotham City for galaxy-sized festival

* South Auckland artist Michel Mulipola lends talent to WWE star Samoa Joe

* Calling south Auckland youth interested in animation and the arts



“I’m a comic guy, my dream jobs are Marvel and DC [Comics], I never thought of animation as a dream... so it’s not a dream job, but it turned into a dream opportunity because I’m learning so much,” Mulipola told Stuff.

He’s grateful the American entertainment giant has taken him on, remotely, from his home in New Zealand, saying “there’s Disney work being produced in Māngere​ of all places”.

He said he wanted to highlight his success in the light of National Party leader Christopher Luxon​ saying “the gang life looks pretty attractive” for young people sitting in south Auckland garages.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Comic book artist Michel Mulipola talks about his illustration for Stuff on the Samoan Measles epidemic. (Video first published 6/12/2018)

“But that’s where I started, and you could say that’s where I’m creating my work for Disney – so take that, Luxon,” Mulipola said.

Stuff approached Luxon for response on Mulipola’s career in light of his recent comments.

The National Party leader said: “It was not my intention to disrespect South Auckland in any way.”

He said his comment was taken out of context, and was reflecting a specific conversation he'd had with community workers in Counties Manukau.

Michel Mulipola/Supplied Mulipola, pictured in his garage studio, is well-known in comic circles and has previously illustrated comics for the WWE.

Big gamble pays off

Mulipola’s Disney job came after he refused to take no for an answer.

After getting “maybe next time” reply letters, twice – one from Disney, one from DC Comics – earlier in the year, he decided it was time to take a risk.

He sent a few more emails and flew to San Diego Comic-Con in the United States to put himself among some of the biggest names in the business.

While in the US he also took a trip to Disneyland and posted about it online.

Within days someone from Disney, who followed Mulipola’s social media, sent him a message asking for a meeting.

Less than a week later, he had a five-week contract, which turned into a six-month gig when they saw the quality of his work.

He even met with the editor of DC’s Batman, who said he would like to work with Mulipola on upcoming projects.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Mulipola, 41, wants to make sure kids from south Auckland know they can follow their dreams.

It’s been a hard-fought road for the man from Māngere, who despite having no set path to follow, wanted to sketch out a future in comics from the moment he laid eyes on his uncle’s collection.

When he has time, the 41-year-old likes to tour schools to share with students how he managed to make a career out of his passion.

“I feel like I kind of had to step up and be the person that I wished I had growing up to let them know it’s ok [to follow your dreams],” Mulipola said.

“So the school visits and community work I do is very important to me, because I want to share with kids – particularly brown kids and especially in south Auckland – that the impossible dream is possible.”