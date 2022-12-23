Auckland Council staff report mayor Wayne Brown over upsetting comments in the workplace

At least four Auckland Council staff have reported upsetting conversations with mayor Wayne Brown, causing some to avoid using the lifts and prompting a top-level intervention by executives.

Conversations described to Stuff have left staff feeling their jobs may be at risk or that they have little value, based on comments made by Brown.

The encounters have led to a phenomenon dubbed “lift anxiety” by some staff at council, and that some are choosing to take the stairs at the 29-level tower on Albert Street.

Council confirmed it is aware of four instances and has described the lift encounters as “unfortunate and regrettable”.

Four council employees have registered concern and asked that for it to be relayed to the mayor’s office. They have not laid formal complaints.

In one encounter described to Stuff, the mayor reportedly asked an employee what they did for council, before making a comment along the lines of ‘is that a real job’?

Auckland Council provided a generalised description of the encounters to Stuff.

“It was a case of very short interactions wherein staff were asked what job they did, and being left with a sense that it either might not be highly valued, or might be reviewed at some point,” Phil Wilson said, Auckland Council’s director of governance.

Brown’s office declined to be interviewed by Stuff about the conversations, but a mayoral spokesperson provided written comment.

“The mayors’ intent in asking staff about their roles, was driven by a genuine desire to better understand the large and complex organisation that is Auckland Council”.

“The concerns raised by staff, and conveyed to us by the chief executive early in the term, were taken seriously, and have been addressed.”

The statement from the mayor’s office ended by saying Brown valued “guidance” he’d received.

“The mayor appreciates the guidance from the chief executive and his team, and the high level of support that they provide to council staff.”

Wilson met with senior mayoral office staff on several occasions, and at one point was joined by council chief executive Jim Stabback.

“The mayor’s office was extremely receptive and responsive and confirmed both that appropriate action had been taken, and that the responsibility that the chief executive has as the employer of all council staff, was understood,” said Wilson.

“At all times, our staff deserve to be treated with care and respect,” said Wilson.

The lift encounters occurred in the weeks following Brown’s October 8 election and at a time when the council’s finances were known to be worsening, with the possible risk of job losses.

Wilson said there was “understandable sensitivity amongst staff” but council needed to be careful not to “unfairly overstate” the situation.

“To some extent the interactions can be seen as innocent and honest enquiry about our organisation, and what jobs people do in it,” he said.

“However the context is also important because of the course the mayor is on record as wanting, to drive savings in the organisation, and holding a view that some functions are inefficient or the responsibility of government.”

Brown is wanting cost savings of $130 million inside council next year, as part of a budget proposal due to go out for public consultation in March, looking to plug a $295 million forecast deficit.

In the staff meeting prompted by one of the lift encounters, a manager told staff they should not “presume anything” in terms of job security, until it was clear where the council’s governing body sought savings.

Wilson said council’s support for the affected staff was communicated to them, and staff were regularly reminded of the channels available to them to “raise concerns, get advice support and assistance.”