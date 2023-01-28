What to do over the Auckland long weekend - rain or shine

There’s plenty on offer in Auckland over the long weekend.

If you’re trying to wring the last bit of fun out of Auckland’s summer holidays, then there’s still a chance to get along to some big events over Anniversary weekend.

First, the bad news. The forecast is not good, with MetService issuing a heavy rain watch for Auckland on Friday and it’s unlikely to get much better over the rest of the weekend and Monday.

So Stuff has compiled some suggestions of things to keep Aucklanders entertained, rain or shine.

If the sun shines

If the rain takes pity, there’s a slew of outdoor events.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sir Elton John performs at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch on Tuesday.

Sir Elton John is playing his final New Zealand gigs on Friday and Saturday night at Mount Smart Stadium, where there are still a few tickets up for grabs – though beware they are not cheap. You’re in the ballpark of $129 for the cheapest single ticket and up to $329 for a seat in front of the stage.

It promises to be a spectacle as the Rocket Man blasts off from New Zealand for the last time.

The Auckland Folk Festival in Kumeū started on Friday and runs through the weekend “rain, hail or shine”, according to organisers.

The line-up boasts Kiwi and international acts, food trucks galore as well as dance and music workshops.

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images Fatboy Slim is ready to rock the decks at The Gardens Music Festival.

In a similar vein, is the Auckland International Buskers Festival, a free event around the central city from Friday through the weekend. Catch acrobats, magicians, musicians and comedians. While it doesn’t cost to get in, keep in mind these are street performers who make a living from audience donations.

The audio theme continues with the Gardens Music Festival at the Auckland Domain on Sunday, featuring the likes of Fatboy Slim, Peking Duk and John Morales.

Chris Skelton Haim are set to perform at the Laneway Festival at Western Springs on Monday.

For those keen to make it a full-immersion music weekend, tickets are also still available for St Jerome’s Laneway Festival at Western Springs on Monday. Haim, Phoebe Bridgers and Finneas are all on the line-up for the day-long festival.

David St George Auckland still has penty to offer on a rainy day.

In Northcote on the North Shore, there’s a free evening of games and music at Northcote Town Centre on Saturday from 4-8pm.

Activities include mini golf, table tennis and arcade and wooden games and live music.

If the rain pours

There are plenty of indoor staples to visit like the Auckland Museum which has two T-Rex skeletons on display.

For those keen for a bit of culture the Auckland Art Gallery is free, and even has a creative learning centre for the kids.

Some of the old masters have had digital upgrades at the Aotea Centre. Work from Leonardo Da Vinci, Michaelangelo, Caravaggio and their contemporaries is brought to life through an immersive experience of image and sound at Renaissance - The Age of Genius.

Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium has newly-hatched Gentoo penguin chicks which are sure to provide a few warm and fuzzies. They are so young that they have yet to be named.

Auckland Museum/Supplied Peter the T-rex has extended his stay at Auckland Museum and been joined by a second skeleton.

If you’re wanting to spend the weekend safe and dry in the comfort of your own home, this weekend may give you the perfect excuse to binge a new series on Netflix or have a movie marathon with some snacks.

For anyone desperate to get in another summer swim despite the bad weather, head along to one of Auckland’s indoor pools. To find one in your area check out Auckland Council’s website.

Other rainy day ideas: