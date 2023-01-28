'We're not crossing that bridge': Raging Auckland floodwaters take out bridge

The bridge at Mill Flat was totally washed away.

A bridge has been washed away by raging floodwaters in Auckland's Riverhead, according to TVNZ reports.

Video footage shows the bridge, which covers the Mill Flat Road river, collapse under the pressure of the flood.

One onlooker comments “we’re not going across that bridge” just seconds before the bridge is torn and pulled down river by the raging floodwaters, taking out several large trees as the debris moves downstream.

The video shows two other people in hi-vis standing on the bank opposite after the bridge has washed away, with an onlooker saying “We’re going to need the army in for this one, ladies and gentlemen”.

TVNZ The bridge before flood waters washed it away.

It comes as a state of emergency has been declared in Auckland after widespread flooding on Friday night.

Evacuations were carried out overnight. Here's where to get help if you've been affected by the flooding.

Auckland is bracing for more rainfall, with a further 23mm expected on Saturday.

Two people have been found dead in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore. Two other people are missing.