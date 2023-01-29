More heavy rain for Auckland over Sunday and Monday

Auckland’s respite from downpours will be brief.

Heavy rain is expected across the region on Sunday and into Monday, forecasters predict, as other parts of the country also struggled with a deluge.

On-and-off showers will continue into Sunday “amping up” through the day as they become steady, heavy downpours, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland from 6am Sunday to 6am Monday.

Slow-moving low pressure will remain just west of the upper North Island until Tuesday when it moves east, according to the forecast.

It will bring rain and heavy showers through Auckland on Sunday, heading into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

The MetService forecast warned that while the upcoming rain should not match the intensity of that which fell on Friday, impacts were still “expected to be severe and wide-reaching”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Aucklanders battle heavy rain and strong winds.

MetService said the rain would likely cause more flooding through northern regions over coming days.

Additionally, Corrigan said there was a chance of thunderstorms over parts of Auckland on Sunday.

While forecasters couldn’t predict exactly where the thunderstorms would form, Corrigan said they could bring heavy, localised showers.

He said MetService’s severe weather warning team was assessing the situation and would keep the public up to date with what was on the horizon.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A man was found dead in a car park on Link Drive at about 12.30am on Saturday after flooding in the area.

Corrigan said the rain that was on the way would be heavy, but it was “extremely unlikely to be of the same calibre” as what happened on Friday night.

Auckland was hit by torrential rain, with 245mm recorded at Auckland Airport in the 24 hours from 9am Friday, surpassing the previous record of 161mm by about 50%.

Some weather stations reported over 80mm of rain in an hour.

MetService’s highest classification for intense rain is “torrential” – defined as 40mm of rain or more in an hour.

David White/Stuff Homes sit perched on the cliff on Colwall Rd Massey after heavy rain washed the cliff edge away.

“That was truly record-breaking rain,” Corrigan said. “The likes of which we very rarely see in New Zealand and it just happened to be right over Auckland.”

People in areas facing rain warnings were advised to keep on top of forecasts and up to date with emergency investigations.

Elsewhere in the country, heavy rain was also causing problems. On Saturday afternoon the Mangaekewa Stream in Waikato was overflowing due to severe weather, and several streets in Te Kuiti were blocked.

A state of emergency was declared in the Waitomo district on Saturday night, with evacuations taking place due to flooding.

There were heavy rain and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches throughout much of the North Island overnight into Sunday.