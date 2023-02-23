Police attend sudden death at Te Matatini pōwhiri in Auckland

Those within kapa haka circles in Tāmaki Makaurau are mourning the loss of a much loved te ao Māori photographer who died at a pōwhiri at Ōkahu Bay.

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the man, but Stuff understands it is Vince Heperi, who was well known for his photography of national kapa haka events over the decades.

Police confirmed they attended a sudden death around midday Tuesday in Okahu Bay, a spokesperson confirmed.

It’s understood the incident took place at a Te Matatini pōwhiri event.

The police spokesperson said the death has been referred to the coroner.